The world's largest supplier of Australian-grown tea, Nerada Tea, has been forced to pause production at its plantation and factory on the Atherton Tablelands due to current global market uncertainty.
This follows a series of setbacks Nerada Tea Estates has faced in recent years, dating back to a serious drought in 2018, the disruption caused by the pandemic, and escalating production costs.
The Nerada plantation is home to more than 360 hectares of tea, producing up to 6.6 million kilograms of fresh tea leaves to the Nerada Tea processing factory every year.
To put that into perspective, that's more than 1.5 million kilos of black tea per year.
In recent years, the company has grown to producing 85 tea products, extending its range from black tea to green tea, white tea and a range of infusions.
Nerada Tea chairperson, John Russell said the tough decision to enter a holding pattern at the plantation was made after five very difficult years that had adversely affected the company's profitability.
"I met with the staff (last) week to discuss the need for a significant change to the business and after a consultation period have today announced that our nine permanent staff will receive redundancy packages while two will remain with the business," Mr Russell said.
"It is a very sad day for Nerada Tea Estates and the loyal people who have helped Nerada Tea to become the largest producer of Australian-grown tea since opening our processing factory in 1991.
"We are very proud of our history on the Atherton Tablelands which stretches back four decades to when Nerada Tea established a plantation at Malanda and value our loyal employees who have contributed to the strength of the Nerada brand."
In the past few years, Nerada Tea also saw a 10 per cent yearly decrease in demand for black tea on our supermarket shelves.
Mr Russell said the business will need to transition to higher-value products to allow it to remain competitive on the global market.
"We believe there is a way forward with a shift to higher-value tea products such as tea aromas, but this would require a multi-million dollar investment in new equipment and retooling at the Nerada factory," he said.
"We are now in the process of raising capital to assist with the repurposing of the factory and may face a wait of up to two years for the equipment to be built and commissioned.
"Given this delay we are faced with the difficult decision to enter a holding pattern until Nerada Tea Estates is in a position to once again produce a profitable tea product."
Mr Russell assured customers that the pause with the plantation would not impact the supply to Nerada Tea to the market.
"Our stocks of leaf tea will continue to be blended, packaged and distributed," he said."
"We have a good supply of Australian black tea that will allow us to continue for a year or more whilst we evaluate alternative options."
Nerada Tea Estates Manager Tony Poyner, who is taking redundancy, said the Atherton Tablelands staff were a close-knit team with many working for the company for more than a decade and three notching up more than 30 years.
"We are all sad that this change has come about for our family of workers, but are grateful that Nerada Tea Estates is offering each of us support to transition to other work," Mr Poyner said.
