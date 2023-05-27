When Peter Hacker first travelled to Charleville for a state sheep show as an eight-year-old, he thought wolves were going to come and eat him.
He distinctly remembers his father ringing home after the first day's competition in 1966 and telling his wife their Roselea Merino Stud sheep were doing really well and she should drive out from Muckadilla the next day with the children.
"It had rained and it was dirt roads between Mitchell and Charleville then, and I just remember I was terrified because I had never seen mulga country before," Mr Hacker said.
"I thought we were going to get bogged and these wolves were going to come and eat us.
"This was in the days when Terrick and Buckinbah would bring 60-odd sheep, and Dad had about 40, and he won the aggregate.
"It was the first time that a small breeder had beaten the big boys for the aggregate, which in those days was the ultimate."
It's one of many memories for Peter who last week attended his 48th consecutive state sheep show.
After that memorable start at Charleville, Peter attended the occasional show at Roma in the early '70s but got serious in 1976 when he left school, and has been to every state sheep show since then.
The Roselea stud itself, and the name of Hacker, is synonymous with the Merino breeding industry in Queensland, begun when Peter's grandfather started the stud for his son when he was 16 years old.
"Dad had this passion, and our next door neighbour was Don Grieve - he had a stud and was Dad's mentor and encouraged him," Peter explained.
He said the Merino breeding industry was evolving in leaps and bounds, especially in Queensland.
"Sheep are so much bigger now, and the wool's a lot truer," he said.
"They used to have good wool back then but it wasn't through the whole shed.
"People know so much more about growing wool now, and what to look for.
"The studs don't just have that one good ram, or two good rams; the depth through the studs is so much better than it used to be."
It was the second year that Peter was at home full-time that he took on stud duties seriously, given the opportunity by his father.
"I remember the second year back home, we bought a ram from down south and Dad and I went up to the yards to pick some ewes out for him," he recalled.
"(We) put the first pen in and I said, do you want this one? Do you want this one?
"And Dad just said, you seem to know what you're doing and walked off and cut burrs, and left me to it."
He added that his father and he had always had a similar eye for the same type of sheep and so there was never any conflict about the direction they took with their breeding program.
"There was never any official, you take over," Peter said. "It was always a joint involvement and there was no conflict about whether that's what we want or not."
