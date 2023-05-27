Queensland Country Life
Home/News

Peter Hacker ticks off 48 consecutive state sheep shows at Charleville

Sally Gall
By Sally Gall
May 27 2023 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Peter Hacker and one of the rams from his Roselea Merino and poll Merino teams at Charleville. Picture: Sally Gall
Peter Hacker and one of the rams from his Roselea Merino and poll Merino teams at Charleville. Picture: Sally Gall

When Peter Hacker first travelled to Charleville for a state sheep show as an eight-year-old, he thought wolves were going to come and eat him.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sally Gall

Sally Gall

Senior journalist - Queensland Country Life/North Queensland Register

Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications.

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.