Coban Merino Stud wins Merino breeder's group ribbon at Charleville

Sally Gall
By Sally Gall
May 24 2023 - 5:00pm
Coban Merino Stud's winning breeder's group lineup. Picture: Sally Gall
When the Coban Merino Stud was announced as the winner of the Merino Breeder's Group award at the State Sheep Show at Charleville last Friday, fists were pumped high from the team from Cunnamulla.

