When the Coban Merino Stud was announced as the winner of the Merino Breeder's Group award at the State Sheep Show at Charleville last Friday, fists were pumped high from the team from Cunnamulla.
Stud co-principal Coz Burey said it was the first time the stud felt it had a team to enter, and they weren't expecting to win at all.
"Aren't they a bit special," she laughed, adding that because they live in a paddock near the house where the family saw them every day, they'd had a possible team picked out for a while, from the seven rams and five ewes they took to Charleville.
Ms Burey and Jack Peskett have been back in the show ring for the last five years and this is the most significant step for the stud since taking the Queensland Ewe of the Year award two years ago at Longreach.
"We have the frame going well and we're getting there with our wool," Ms Burey said.
"We can't breed something out here that falls apart.
"As Jack says, the last time he looked, people got paid per kilogram of wool."
She said the couple wanted to keep showing, because it was important to show the public what they were doing prior to their November sale, and so they were playing around with bloodline combinations all the time.
"Winning the Breeder's Group is significant because it shows that we're on track with our breeding," she said.
They purchased an Orrie Cowie ram seven years ago, who was the sire to the 2021 Ewe of the Year, and also use fellow South Australian bloodlines from North Ashrose, as well as rams from Towonga Merino Stud, based at Peak Hill in NSW.
Ms Burey said shows were also a good opportunity to mix with others in the industry from their base in the state's south west, and to see what others were doing on the scene.
They can also claim they've had a hand in this year's junior fleece and sheep judge, their daughter Grace Peskett, who was announced as the winner of both competitions on Friday.
Ms Peskett said she'd always helped choose sheep for the show team and had to justify her reasons to her father when looking over their weaners.
