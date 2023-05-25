The stud sheep shown at Charleville last week were described as outstanding by judges Rick Keogh and Richard Chalker.
Mr Keogh, former stud principal for Terrick Merinos, said that as an industry they could be proud of how far they'd come.
He was echoed by fellow judge Richard Chalker, Lach River Merinos, Cowra, NSW, who said the sheep had improved a huge amount in their wool quality and structure since a previous visit to Longreach seven or eight years ago.
"The sheep here today would stand up well at Bendigo and Dubbo national competitions," he said.
"There's also a really good group pushing the Merino sheep industry in Queensland - they're very passionate about what they do."
Last Friday's show attracted 85 entries from 10 studs - Coban Merino Stud, Roselea Merino and poll Merino studs, Wilgunya Merino Stud, Victoria Downs Merino and poll Merino studs, Mt Ascot Merino Stud, Jolly Jumbuck poll Merino Stud, Tamaleuca poll Merino Stud, Vic, and Tambua poll Merino stud, NSW.
Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications.
Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.