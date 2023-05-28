This is my last column, perhaps just for a little while. As I close, I'm going all the way back to the beginning.
In September 2011 I wrote my first column. It was about the dying breed of first-generation farmers, that even way back then, was on the endangered species list.
As I read back over it, I realised that nothing changed. We slid down that slope without control, snow balling with drought and economic implications all but wiping them out.
And in all the talk today about how hard it is for young people to buy a house, we've somehow managed to avoid joining the dots to how absolutely unattainable farm ownership has become too.
12 years later, as I sit here, I can count on one hand the number of first-generation farmers I know, and even a few of them gave it a crack and weren't able to break through, us included.
Despite how very hard we fought to bust the seal and buy a farm for ourselves, eventually we accepted that between the drought and the cut-throat dealings we had with too many, we were better off trying our luck in different fields.
We, like most, did not win the 'life lottery' and we weren't born into a farming dynasty. Nor were we lucky enough to have the weather on our side during the years that we put literally everything on the line to lease country.
The trick to making it seems to be that, if you do manage to get off the blocks, absolutely everything must go right for the first four years, which isn't shocking when we do the sums on the costs of getting started.
The slightest misgiving and the race is done.
We've spent our entire farming careers surrounded by corporate farms and family farms that became more corporate than family.
These models trade country and commodity like poker chips, with the humans that work for them no more than collateral damage and not even so much as an afterthought when one farm is dropped in favour of another.
The blood, sweat, tears and pure passion that those people pour into the land is no longer sanctified.
Which makes me wonder just how our land will fare over generations without the guardianship of people whose entire world centres around it.
Because these days I'm surrounded by bright young farmers, who are now relegated to management or contractor positions (if they're lucky) who desperately want to be farmers when they grow up, but most of them can pragmatically say they don't know how that will ever happen.
Needing millions in cash, equipment and working capital to commence is just so far from reach it can be soul destroying.
As a purehearted capitalist I believe in lots of small slices of a big pie, dished up for anyone who's prepared to work for their share.
I believe in 'Mum and Dad' family businesses being the best possible foundation for our civilisation and I believe in creating opportunities for others, as well as taking opportunities for yourself.
Because being good people sometimes means giving a hand to someone you believe in and that extrapolates out to more good and more opportunity over and again.
In 2011 I pleaded the case that our outgoing farmers had to take to heart just how much they can change the landscape of farming for better, or worse.
Leasing, or share farming, with someone else's kids might not have been the first choice, but it may just be the difference between a family taking up where you slowed down or your legacy being swallowed by a consortium.
The extraordinary and exorbitant price of land we now see is like the wall of Babylon to those who just want to be invited in.
But that price also has many farmers seeing a financial opportunity that they cannot look beyond.
So in that moment of transition, we the hopeful desperately need the sage to consider us. Because it's up to us and it always has been.
We decide if there's room for more first generation farmers, or if that dream dies in a boardroom.
- Bess O'Connor, Goondiwindi farmer
