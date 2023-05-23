Lifestyle, cattle property Brooklyn makes $5650/acre

THE 131 hectare (323 acre) freehold lifestyle, cattle property Brooklyn has sold at an Eastern Rural auction for $1.825 million - about $13,942/ha ($5650/acre).
Located 10 minutes drive from the centre of Dalby, Qld, and an hour from Toowoomba and 2.5 hours to Brisbane the property is suited for cattle production backed by well improved pastures.
The auction attracted five registered bidders, which started at $1.3m.
Improvements include a homestead set in established gardens, a cottage, workshop/storage shed, stables, shearing shed, machinery shed and cattle yards.
Brooklyn has quality river flats with the slightly undulating topography featuring dark, alluvial soil types.
Improved pastures include floren blue grass, reclaimer Rhodes grass, bambatsi, purple pidgeon, bisset creeping bluegrass, premier digitaria plus natural bluegrass and clover in the winter.
Water is supplied from an equipped bore. There is also a frontage to the Condamine River and its billabongs.
The well fenced property has a laneway servicing the cattle yards.
Marketing was handled by Andrew Kirtley, Eastern Rural, Dalby.
