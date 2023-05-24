Mt Ascot Pat made a name for himself in 2021 when he claimed two Queensland State Sheep Show supreme exhibit 'red blankets' in succession, and his progeny made steps towards similar success at this year's show, at Charleville last Friday.
Not only were the ram and ewe that claimed the prestigious Queensland Pairs award full embryo brother and sister and sired by Mt Ascot Pat, named after Mitchell's infamous bushranger, but the show's champion fine, medium and strong wool Merino ewes all had Pat as their father.
They were some of the strong results for the Brumpton family's Jolly Jumbuck poll Merino and Mt Ascot Merino studs, with the latter claiming the prestigious Merino aggregate at the end of the day.
The two studs started the day by winning the all-purpose ram and ewe classes, judged on meat attributes as well as wool quality.
Each of their rams weighed 136.5kg but the poll ram was the overall champion all-purpose sheep, thanks to both his wool and eye muscle.
Co-judge Richard Chalker said he was the sort of sheep the industry was going to these days, and Mt Ascot stud principal Nigel Brumpton agreed, saying their ultimate aim was to breed a dual purpose Merino so that people could get lambs on the hook earlier.
"I think those rams are big enough, thinking of the shearing industry," he said. "He's one of the biggest rams we've produced - he definitely has a presence."
Size was again a factor when the medium wool ram helped Mt Ascot win the Queensland Pair of the Year ribbon.
Mr Chalker said although the ram was massive he didn't overcrowd the ewe, who held her own and was soon after named Queensland Ewe of the Year.
Mr Brumpton said winning the Queensland Pair accolade for the second year in a row was a big one for them, meaning they would again represent the state at Bendigo in July.
"Winning the Merino aggregate is a big thing for us too," he said.
The two studs showed 20 sheep between them and are now preparing to take teams to Cunnamulla on Friday, saying it was important to support all shows in the region.
Each stud took second place in respective breeder's group awards at Charleville.
When you breed ribbon-winning sheep it stands to reason their wool will collect accolades in show wool pavilions, which is what the Brumpton family benefited from at Charleville's annual show on the weekend.
A fleece from the Jolly Jumbuck stud was judged the champion stud fleece at Charleville and subsequently the grand champion fleece of the show.
According to stud principal Felicity Brumpton, the 10.5kg fleece was shorn from a stud ewe that was the supreme poll exhibit at the Cunnamulla show last year.
It had a yield of 75 per cent and received 92 points out of a possible 100 from judge Bob Tully, and will now travel with the Brumpton family to the Australian Sheep and Wool Show at Bendigo.
The fleece took the championship from a ram's fleece from the family's horned Mt Ascot stud.
Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications.
