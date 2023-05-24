Competition for store cows at Moreton

Agents Boyd O'Brien Bartholomew reported a yarding of 573 head at Moreton on Tuesday. The imminent onset of winter saw cows and yearlings coming in large numbers. Finished cattle were in limited supply, again a reflection of the season. Prices were affected accordingly with all classes meeting a reduced market. Store cows met with increased competition and saw prices firm on last week's rates.
Angus cross weaner steers from R and C Cavanagh sold at 297.2c/kg totalling $809. Also fetching 297.2c were Charolais cross feeder steers from Lockyer Cut Flowers amounting to $1367. Warrigal Farms sold Santa weaner heifers for 263.2c resulting in $973 and also Santa bulls at 248.2c coming in at $2668.
R Billiau sold pens of Santa weaner males for 247.2c with a result of $669. Angus cross background steers from Reed and Coulson came in at 321.2c returning $1098.
In the trade steers category R Hayes' Charolais cross returned 276.2c seeing a result of $1657. Charolais cross from A Claydon in heavy cows resulted in 206.2c amounting to $1464. Droughtmaster pens of heavy cows sold for 206.2c returning $1182 for OS Plumbing.
Rigby Station's Droughtmasters in medium cows went through for 209.2c with a return of $1166. Charolais cross from TK Pix Family Trust sold at 195.2c returning $1184 in pens of store cows
