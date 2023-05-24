Queensland Country Life
Home/Markets/Cattle Markets

Charolais cross heavy cows make 206c/$1464 at Moreton

May 24 2023 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Competition for store cows at Moreton
Competition for store cows at Moreton

Agents Boyd O'Brien Bartholomew reported a yarding of 573 head at Moreton on Tuesday. The imminent onset of winter saw cows and yearlings coming in large numbers. Finished cattle were in limited supply, again a reflection of the season. Prices were affected accordingly with all classes meeting a reduced market. Store cows met with increased competition and saw prices firm on last week's rates.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.