It's not known if a father-son duo have been at the helm of both Queensland and Australia's stud Merino breeding organisations before, but Benn Wilson and his father Max Wilson, based at Dirranbandi in south west Queensland, are taking it in their stride.
While Benn was fully occupied at last Friday's state sheep show at Charleville, in his first year as the Queensland Merino Stud Sheepbreeders Association president, and with bringing the family's Wilgunya stud sheep back and forth for judging, Max shared his thoughts on how the Australian stud merino breeding group was managing the issues confronting the industry nationally.
"We've got back on to Wool Producers Australia's health and welfare committee, which is good," he said. "Foot and mouth disease would shut the stud meat and wool trade down overnight, so it's good to be involved in the conversation."
Mr Wilson said the Australian Association of Stud Merino Breeders definitely wouldn't be the first port of call for people working on stopping any disease spread, but said being 'in the room' for planning was better than being told what to do.
"And AWEX, AWTA, AWI, WPA and ourselves are all talking to each other," he said.
Mr Wilson said the national body was also working on a certification opportunity for studs under the AASMB umbrella, in response to demand from overseas breeders.
"It's about validation and showing you can trace the generations of breeding," he said. "Exporters are demanding it before they buy our semen."
One Australian stud last year sold $300,000 worth of semen overseas.
Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications.
