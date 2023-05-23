The cattle industry is mourning the loss of the late Colin Brett of Waterloo Station, Northern Territory who will be remembered as a 'gentleman' who made an enormous contribution to the livestock export industry.
The family of Mr Brett placed a very heartfelt tribute about his passing on Facebook on Monday evening, which immediately gained some very moving traction.
Northern Territory Cattleman's Association president David Connolly was one of the first to pay his respects and said while the cattle industry was full of giants, among them all, "Colin Brett stood tall".
Mr Connolly told Queensland Country LIfe he was a quiet, strong man of courage who had the guts to stand up for not only his family, but the industry he loved and the people in it.
"He had the courage to take on the federal government, and he knew it was the right thing to do," Mr Connolly said.
On June 2, 2020, the Federal Court handed down its decision in the class action case Brett Cattle Company versus the Minister for Agriculture, finding that the actions of then-Minister for Agriculture Fisheries and Forestry Senator Joe Ludwig constituted the tort of misfeasance in imposing a ban on the live export of Australian cattle to Indonesia in 2011.
Mr Connolly said Mr Brett stood alongside the live export industry and he and his family became the face of the litigation.
"They really stood firm in the face of a federal government that had wronged an industry and won," Mr Connolly said.
"His legacy will live on in our industry and through his family."
Mr Connolly added that Mr Brett's word was his bond, and all were much poorer for his passing.
Former chief executive officer of the Northern Territory Cattlemen's Association, who was the facilitator of the live export class action and great family friend, Tracey Hayes said there were two sides to Mr Brett she appreciated.
"Yes, I stood should to shoulder with him at the coal face of the class action," Ms Hayes said.
"He also was a very strong contributor during my role at the NTCA, contributing in some great debates.
Ms Hayes said best of all she will remember Mr Brett for the gentle way he loved his family.
"I always think that he and his wife Alison were beautiful soul mates," she said.
"They were always together, and it was always apparent just how important family was to him."
The Brett family bought Waterloo Station in 2004 and began shaping it into a modern cattle station.
Mr Brett is survived by wife Alison, sons Dougal (deceased) and Hamish.
Helen is the Toowoomba-based journalist who loves nothing better than covering anything horse sport related, however she covers all commodities and personality yarns. Over the years she has lived in Brisbane, Rockhampton, Longreach and Roma filing stories for the 'bible of the bush'. Contact 0459 827414.
