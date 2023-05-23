Queensland Country Life
Home/News

Beef industry is poorer with the loss of Colin Brett

Helen Walker
By Helen Walker
Updated May 23 2023 - 1:49pm, first published 1:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The cattle industry is mourning the loss of the late Colin Brett who passed away this week at the age of 83. Picture supplied.
The cattle industry is mourning the loss of the late Colin Brett who passed away this week at the age of 83. Picture supplied.

The cattle industry is mourning the loss of the late Colin Brett of Waterloo Station, Northern Territory who will be remembered as a 'gentleman' who made an enormous contribution to the livestock export industry.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Helen Walker

Helen Walker

Toowoomba-based Journalist

Helen is the Toowoomba-based journalist who loves nothing better than covering anything horse sport related, however she covers all commodities and personality yarns. Over the years she has lived in Brisbane, Rockhampton, Longreach and Roma filing stories for the 'bible of the bush'. Contact 0459 827414.

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.