Get your bulls ready, Sire Shootout entries now open

Get your bulls ready, entries for the 2023 ACM Sire Shootout competition are now open, until 5pm on Thursday June 8.
Breeders across the country are encouraged to start sifting through their sale bulls and selecting their top sires, with each stud able to nominate a maximum of four bulls.
Each bull must be registered with a breed society and be for sale in 2023, through either private treaty or a public auction.
Producers can enter online from May 25, with a side-profile photo and 15 second video of their nominated bull/s, for just $200+gst per bull.
With more than $17,000 in cash and prizes up for grabs in this year's competition, as well as the obvious marketing benefits of promoting the bull's profile to prospective buyers, it is an opportunity not to be missed.
