Queensland Country Life
Home/News

2023 Sire Shootout entries open until June 8

Clare Adcock
By Clare Adcock
May 25 2023 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Get your bulls ready, Sire Shootout entries now open
Get your bulls ready, Sire Shootout entries now open

Get your bulls ready, entries for the 2023 ACM Sire Shootout competition are now open, until 5pm on Thursday June 8.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Clare Adcock

Clare Adcock

Livestock Editor - Queensland Country Life

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.