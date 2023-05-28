Queensland Country Life
Farming enterprises need a clear framework to deal with CSG-induced subsidence

By Allan Dingle, Queensland Farmers' Federation President
May 28 2023 - 12:00pm
Action needed on CSG-induced subsidence

The protection of priority agricultural land is critical if we are to maintain sustainable food, fibre and foliage production for future generations. As growth in mining and gas, urban development, renewable energy, and environmental projects continues, land use competition is placing agricultural production under pressure and many landholders find themselves in a 'David and Goliath' situation to protect their land asset and production capability.

