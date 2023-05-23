Buyers at this year's annual Miriam Vale show and sale were treated to what local agents described as an "impeccable" yarding of cattle.
Nutrien Livestock agents yarded 390 head at last Friday's sale, including 300 steers, 80 heifers, five cows and five cows and calves.
Buyers came from Gayndah, Monto, Gin Gin, Mapleton and Rockhampton with strong local buying support.
Major exhibitors, the Turner family offered Brangus cross No.3 Steers to return $1010.
Nutrien Livestock agent Lindsay Lobwein, Rockhampton, said agents and buyers commented on the quality of the yarding as being "impeccable throughout."
"It was an excellent quality yarding and the local support was unbelievable again," Mr Lobwein said."
"That market, whilst not as strong as what we were seeing last year is still well and truly on par with what the rest of central Queensland is doing, if not a tad firmer."
Weaners heifers got out to $620, but most made around that $500 mark, whilst a very good pen of Brangus cross cows and calves made $1640.
Mr Lobwein said despite the current market, agents and buyers were happy with the result.
"In reflection with what the job is doing, we're happy with the result," he said.
Cameron and Leza Cook, Miriam Vale sold Brangus Cross weaner steers for $910 and the Dawson Family, Rosedale sold Braford cross No.3 steers for $860.
Most younger steers reached $800.
Gaeta View, Gin Gin sold No.2 red Brahman heifers for $910, whilst most younger heifers reached to $600.
Errol Blows, Ubobo sold Brahman cross cows and calves for $1640.
In the feed heifers categorgy, Bill and Sue Roffey of Gin Gin, took home first place, whilst in the weaner heifers it was Sanderson and McGhee, Mt Maria, who came first.
Calvin Parker's pen of Simbrah steers took home top feeder steers pen, while B and R Cook of Colosseum, won best weaner steers pen.
