Queensland Country Life
Home/News

'You can sleep at night': graziers electrify dog fight

Brandon Long
By Brandon Long
Updated May 23 2023 - 5:32pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Thane sheep producer Andrew Costello has installed 20km of electric fencing to protect his Merinos from wild dogs. Pictures by Brandon Long
Thane sheep producer Andrew Costello has installed 20km of electric fencing to protect his Merinos from wild dogs. Pictures by Brandon Long

It has taken the Costello family years of work and kilometres of wire and posts to defeat wild dogs, but the family is quietly confident of a victory.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brandon Long

Brandon Long

Queensland Country Life journalist

Brandon Long is a Queensland Country Life journalist based in Toowoomba.

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.