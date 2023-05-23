Spread among more than 26,000 Queensland Rural Fire Service volunteers is a strong contingent of those who list farming as their primary source of income.
Having a close association with the land that stretches back multiple generations in some cases certainly comes in handy when you are dealing in fire management.
Farmers not only bring an understanding of the land, but also much of the equipment necessary to reduce the risk of damaging grass fires.
Matt Finch has been a rural brigade member for more than 20 years, including the past 11 at Bowenville RFB, which has 15 active members.
He is a third generation grain producer on 1100 hectares near Bowenville and said having the right equipment for fire season is just as important for his livelihood as it is for his safety.
"Being a grain farmer, you find the biggest threat is harvesting time. If we get a fire in the winter crop, we risk losing it," Mr Finch said.
"We always have our equipment serviced and ready while harvesting.
"A bearing failure in the harvester could spark a fire. We luckily haven't lost any crops to fire but others have.
"We keep a water tank on a ute to fight fires when needed, and most farmers will have some kind of water tanker."
Near Goondiwindi, wheat producer Andrew Stewart balances his farming operation with his contributions to Commoron Rural Fire Brigade.
As a producer, he knows how important a role primary producers play not only in preparing for fire season, but also in preventing big fires from taking hold while conditions are at their worst.
Mr Stewart's brigade was involved in fighting two fires in the area that were accidentally sparked by landholders working on their properties earlier this year.
"I'm a farmer and we are a small rural brigade that looks after each other's interests," he said.
"Landholders must be responsible for their land and think about their actions.
"If a job can be done inside the shed to reduce the risk of starting a fire then you should do it in the shed.
"There is no way to use an angle grinder without making sparks."
RFS Western Rivers area director Inspector Ross Stacey said now was the time for landholders to prepare for fire season.
"We are facing a potential early start to the fire season in 2023, so we need landholders speaking to local fire wardens about permits to light fire and fire breaks, as well as making sure their own firefighting equipment is ready," he said.
"Property access is also a critical thing to consider.
"Without access quick suppression of fire is difficult and this is what can cause fires to get out of control."
The busy start to this year put a big strain on resources in rural Queensland and brigades such as Bowenville and Commoron are always looking to recruit.
"Since November volunteers in the Western Downs and Inglewood areas have been kept extremely busy with many incidents running concurrently and many new starts over an active three to four months," Inspector Stacey said.
"The RFS in these areas is made of very few volunteers and many times brigades were able to keep trucks on the fireground over many shifts.
"We estimate many thousands of volunteer hours have been vital to the containment of these large scale fires over many thousands of hectares in arduous conditions."
The RFS locally were assisted by back up crews from across the state during this period, this was crucial to enable locals a chance to have a break from the many fires.
