The Riverton Brafords complete stud dispersal sale attracted spirited bidding on Monday, as commercial and seedstock producers vied for the final offering of Riverton genetics from the Acton family.
Beth and Larry Acton offered and sold all their registered females, calves-at-foot, this year's crop of young bulls, and all their sires, at the Central Queensland Livestock Exchange at Gracemere, which Mr Acton described as, "a culmination of more than 50 years of commercial breeding and 15 years of stud breeding".
In the final wrap up, 81 Braford cattle sold for an average of $7725, representing a full clearance result.
In a further run down of the sale catalogue, 58 cows and calves sold to average $8025, 10 heifers averaged $6025 and 13 bulls averaged $7692.
The Acton family saw a good spread of their Braford genetics, with cattle sold as far north as Richmond, Queensland, and as far south as Casino, New South Wales, and many places in between.
Speaking after the "overwhelming" result, Mr Acton said they were most pleased by the support from the Braford industry.
"I'm blown away by this marvellous result and this sale certainly exceeded our expectations," Mr Acton said.
"We have cattle going all over Queensland and down into New South Wales, and many long standing supporters of our genetics, were able to get their hands, which gives us assurances these cattle are off to great homes.
"As Beth and I close this chapter of our lives, we can't help but feel an immense sense of pride and joy for more than 50 years we've spent breeding Braford cattle.
"Over the years, we've seen incredible progress in the breed and we believe that our herd, which we sold on the day, is a testament to that growth.
"We sincerely hope that all the successful purchasers will have a bright future with our Riverton Brafords."
It was a cow and calf combo, three-year-old Riverton Ulana and her four-month-old bull calf Riverton 488, that sold for the sale high of $18,000 to the Bennett family of Little Valley Grazing Co, Stratheden, NSW.
The cow, which was not detected in calf at the time, was by Riverton Ollie and out of Uralla 608, while her homozygous progeny was sired by Carinya Admiral, which was purchased by the Actons for $35,000 in 2021 at the National Braford Sale.
In the heifer section, it was 17-month-old Harriet Valley 660, which attracted the top price of $9500 for heifers on the day.
Last year Mr Acton bought 'Harriet Valley 660' as a heifer calf at the Elite Braford Breeders Sale held in Gayndah for $7000.
Harriet Valley 660's connection to Riverton attracted the Actons' interest. Her sire, Little Valley Richard, is progeny of a bull bred by the Actons, and sold close to 10 years ago, to Little Valley Stud, Casino.
The 26-months-old and PTIC to Carinya Admiral, was knocked down to Hayley and Wesley Offord of Brigalow Longhorns at Marmor, south Rockhampton.
Previously running a commercial red Brahman operation, the pair began breeding Texas Longhorns in 2015.
The couple plan to use Harriet Valley as a foundation female in their new Braford stud.
Bulls hit a top price of $14,000.
Larry's brother and his wife, John and Judy Acton of Brackloon Grazing, Blackwater, showed their support on the day, securing Carinya Admiral for $14,000.
The three-year and seven-month-old bull was by Carinya 2267 and out of Carinya Nebraska.
Admiral had his first calves lead off the sale and Mr Acton said he was very impressed with his first crop of calves.
"His temperament is bomb proof, and he is passing that on," he said.
Australian Braford Society president Stuart Dingle, Chasewater Brafords, Mount Perry, congratulated the Larry and Beth Acton on their sale result.
"On behalf of the Australian Braford Society council and members, I would like to thank Larry and Beth Acton and their family for their dedication and support of the Braford breed," Mr Dingle said in his address to the buyers gallery before the sale kicked off.
The sale was conducted by GDL Rockhampton, with studstock agents Josh Heck and Mark Duthie taking turns as the auctioneers.
Simulcast by StockLive, 51 per cent of the sale recorded bids online, 130 viewers and 18 registered bidders, with eight lots sold through the online auction platform.
Full sale report in this week's Queensland Country Life print edition.
Based in Rockhampton, Central Queensland. Contact: 0437528907
