Incomparable learning environment at Marist College encourages boys to excel

Marist College Ashgrove ensures each boy is known and cared for individually so that he can achieve his personal best in all areas. Picture supplied

This is branded content for Marist College Ashgrove.

Students at Marist College Ashgrove are constantly learning, growing and achieving their personal best.

With more than 150 boarders from around Australia and across the globe, at Marist College Ashgrove they know that sending your son to boarding school can often be a daunting decision.



With dedicated boarding staff onsite to ensure the academic, emotional and physical wellbeing of boarders, Marist families can take comfort in the fact their son is well taken care of throughout his Ashgrove journey.

"Boarders at Ashgrove thrive on all the benefits of inner-city living yet still enjoy a beautiful leafy campus, with all our sporting fields and facilities located onsite," Head of College, Michael Newman, said.



"Set on a picturesque 26-hectare site in Ashgrove, one of Brisbane's most sought-after suburbs, the College has a strong focus on providing an exciting, imaginative and well-rounded education for our boys."

The College offers an excellent range of academic subjects, a stellar music program, an array of sporting opportunities and a strong ministry and mission focus that allows the boys to grow spiritually throughout their time at school.



The expert teaching staff, incredible resources and positive school culture work together to create an incomparable learning environment that encourages boys to excel in their studies and chosen disciplines.

Boarders at Ashgrove thrive on all the benefits of inner-city living yet still enjoy a beautiful leafy campus, with all our sporting fields and facilities located onsite - Michael Newman, Head of College

Marist College Ashgrove ensures each boy is known and cared for individually so that he can achieve his personal best in all areas.



The experienced teaching staff work tirelessly to ensure that each student receives the best possible education.



They are passionate about their subject areas and are always looking for new and innovative ways to teach. This means that students are constantly learning, growing and achieving their personal best.

"With a focus on balance and individualised support, your son can thrive at Marist College Ashgrove," Head of Boarding, Jim Noble, said.



"Marist provides an all-round education that prepares boys for success in whatever field they choose to pursue.



"It is the perfect choice for any family looking for a well-rounded education and community.

