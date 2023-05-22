Even Jack Frost couldn't chase away the smiles of everyone enjoying the Charleville Show last Friday and Saturday.
The show had the honour of hosting the 2023 State Sheep Show, which saw woolgrowers from three states compete for the chance to represent the state nationally later in the year.
Junior wool, sheep and cattle judges also lined up to test their knowledge, while over at the poultry shed, stewards reported the biggest display of the feathered variety ever.
Exhibitors came from as far afield as Roma, Blackall, Morven, Mitchell and local areas with their birds, resulting in the Minorca hen exhibited by Morven's Casey Day being judged the grand champion.
The daytime livestock and cultural contests gave way to plenty of diesel-powered action at night, topped off by a magificent fireworks display.
Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications.
