Snaps from the 2023 Charleville Show

Sally Gall
By Sally Gall
May 22 2023 - 6:00pm
Even Jack Frost couldn't chase away the smiles of everyone enjoying the Charleville Show last Friday and Saturday.

Sally Gall

Sally Gall

Senior journalist - Queensland Country Life/North Queensland Register

Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications.

