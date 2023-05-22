Shepherdson and Boyd's annual weaner steer show and sale at Toogoolawah on Friday saw an outstanding quality yarding of 4726 head.
Buyers travelled from Taroom, Wondoan, Roma, Rockhampton, Monto, Mundubbera, Eidsvold, Boonah, Beaudesert and everywhere in between to secure quality runs of coastal bred weaners that perform all over the country.
The steers topped at $1400 for a pen of Charbray weaner steers account Grieve Bros, Colinton.
Eskdale Cattle P/L presented an outstanding run of 604 weaner steers and were awarded the champion pen of the show. Eskdale Cattle P/L Charolais portion topped at $1380, $1380 and $1360. Their Santa cross portion topped at $1210 and $1200.
Paradise Grazing, Nanango, sold Charolais cross weaner steers to a top of $1370, $1340 and $1310/hd. Moteham P/L, Lyndhurst Station, Anduramba, sold their usual top-quality run of F2 Charolais steers with pens topping at $1340, $1310 and $1300/hd.
Luck Farming, Mt Mort, sold Charolais cross weaner steers topping at $1350 and $1320.
Fogg and Gloag Families, Toogoolawah, sold Simmental cross steers topping at $1340/hd. Tandora Grazing, Maryborough, sold Charbray weaner steers for $1300, $1240 and $1200/hd and Limousin cross weaner steers topping at $1260/hd.
G and T Reiser sold Charolais cross weaner steers for $1290/hd. C and S Henderson, Mt Byron, sold Charolais cross weaner steers for $1290/hd. Karreman Quarries, Harlin, sold Charolais cross weaner steers for $1220/hd.
Dallas and Charlene Allery, Milford Rocks, sold a quality run of Charolais and Simbrah cross weaner steers topping at $1280, $1250 and $1240/hd. G and D Francis, Anduramba, sold a quality pen of Charolais cross weaner steers for $1380/hd.
J, B and S Gittins, Goomeri, sold a quality line of Charolais cross weaner steers topping at $1380/hd. Jilrift P/L, Grandchester, sold Charolais cross weaner steers for $1230/hd.
Delcosta P/L, Linville, sold a quality run of Charolais cross weaner steers topping at $1260/hd. G and C Lynch, Esk, sold Charbray weaner steers to a top of $1240/hd. Coogar P/L, Kilcoy, sold Charolais cross weaner steers for $1190/hd. The Enks family, Black Jack Creek, sold Simmental cross weaner steers for $1190/hd.
Moteham P/L, Lyndhurst Station, sold their F1 Hereford cross Brahman weaner steers for $1200/hd. Brown Family Trust, Coominya, sold Brangus cross weaner steers for $1250/hd.
Galloway Cattle, Lower Cressbrook, sold Simmental cross weaner steers for $1270/hd. Glenhills Past sold Charolais cross weaner steers for $1230/hd. Rathcool Enterprises, Fernvale, sold Angus cross weaner steers for $1250/hd.
ATG Pastoral, Kilcoy, sold Charolais cross weaner steers topping at $1260/hd. MC Ebern, Linville, sold Charolais cross weaner steers for $1310/hd.
H C Mort sold Charolais cross weaner steers for $1270/hd. J and P O'Shea,Blenheim, sold Charolais cross steers for $1290/hd.
R and C Buckham, Tarome, sold Charolais cross weaner steers for $1260/hd. Russell Titmarsh, Mt Byron, sold Charolais cross weaner steers for $1250/hd.
Mudloo Pastoral, Kilkivan, sold Simmental cross steers for $1140/hd. Glenvale Pastoral, Jimna, sold Angus cross weaner steers for $1250/hd.
Allery and Sons, Moore, sold Brangus cross steers for $1160/hd. Delcosta P/L sold Angus cross weaner steers for $1190/hd.
From Enterprises, Coominya, sold Charolais cross weaner steers for $1190/hd. Croftby Downs, Moogerah, sold Charolais cross weaner steers for $1210/hd.
Sarger P/L, Linville, sold Charolais cross weaner steers to a top of $1250/hd. Woodmillar Santas, Gayndah, sold Santa cross weaner steers for $1310/hd. GJ and DR Francis, Anduramba sold Santa cross weaner steers for $1250/hd.
From Enterprises, Coominya sold Droughtmaster weaner steers for $1200/hd. J,B and S Gittins, Goomeri, sold Droughtmaster weaner steers for $1120/hd.
ATG Pastoral, Kilcoy, sold Droughtmaster steers for $1100/hd. HC Mort, Mt Mort, sold Speckle Park cross weaner steers for $1020/hd.
Ninbah Pastoral, Eidsvold, sold Speckle Park cross weaner steers for $940/hd. Dallas and Charlene Allery, Milford Rocks, sold Brahman weaner steers for $1170/hd.
G and T Reiser, Gregors Creek, sold Brahman cross weaner steers for $1100/hd. Paradise Grazing, Nanango, sold Brahman cross steers for $1200/hd.
