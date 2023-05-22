The only registered export yard to clear cattle being shipped to Indonesia from Queensland will be partially closed for 55 days in the coming weeks, just as trade activity is in the process of gearing up.
The Dalrymple Saleyards has advised exporters that the facility will have to close in late May/early June due to urgent soil replenishment work that is required to keep the facility compliant with export and welfare standards.
Queensland Livestock Exporters Association president Greg Pankhurst said when shipping cattle from Townsville to Indonesia, the Dalrymple Saleyards is only facility with a current approval from the Indonesian Government.
"Exporters can only use formally approved 'Registered Establishments' to assemble and quarantine cattle prior to export," he said.
He said there have been delays caused by COVID in recent years have apparently led to approvals for other premises.
Mr Pankhurst said he has been having discussions with the Indonesian Embassy to get further audits done to service the Indonesia trade.
"There are at least three yards in Queensland and two in the Northern Territory which would like to be Registered Establishments," he said.
Queensland Country Life spoke to co-owner of the Reid River Export facility Paul Heil who confirmed they are waiting on Registration Establishment status from Indonesia.
"We built this facility in 2019 and got the accreditation papers started straight away and we are still waiting," he said.
"We did get a letter from the Indonesia Agriculture Minister in 2021, and then foot and mouth hit."
Mr Heil said they are registered to export to most countries except Indonesia and China.
Mr Pankhurst said the only other option is for producers to truck them to Darwin.
Helen is the Toowoomba-based journalist who loves nothing better than covering anything horse sport related, however she covers all commodities and personality yarns. Over the years she has lived in Brisbane, Rockhampton, Longreach and Roma filing stories for the 'bible of the bush'. Contact 0459 827414.
Helen is the Toowoomba-based journalist who loves nothing better than covering anything horse sport related, however she covers all commodities and personality yarns. Over the years she has lived in Brisbane, Rockhampton, Longreach and Roma filing stories for the 'bible of the bush'. Contact 0459 827414.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.