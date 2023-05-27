Australian grain prices edging higher

Australian grain prices were on a different trajectory to global grain markets through April and May and this is unlikely to change without widespread rain.
International grain markets have tumbled in the past eight weeks as they transition from tight old crop supplies to more comfortable new crop environment. Feed grains and oilseeds are leading the path lower. At the same time, Australian grain prices are creeping higher with the ongoing dry weather now threatening recently planted winter crops.
Global corn markets have plunged by around 20 per cent over this period with the record large Brazilian crop being aggressively sold into the major Asian feed grain destinations. Prospects of a significantly larger corn crop in the United States is also pressuring feed grains with the favourable planting weather putting them on track for a record harvest after last year's disappointing crop.
Declines in world wheat markets have been variable, but generally more measured than seen in corn and other feed grains. Global wheat markets tumbled last week on news that Russia and the United Nations had agreed on a 60-day extension to the Black Sea safe corridor export deal as they overcame obstacles on grain and fertiliser exports.
Black Sea wheat is now being quoted more than US$25 below levels where Russia had tried to implement an export floor price in April.
While global wheat prices remain under pressure from cheap Russian supplies and the broader declines in world feed grain values, Australian grain prices are edging higher with farmers looking for rain to ensure recently planted crops germinate and push roots down into the subsoil moisture.
Feed barley is still being quoted at $430-435 delivered into the Darling Downs while SFW wheat is firmer at $410. Stockfeed wheat and barley into the southern markets around Melbourne edged higher with the slowdown in farmer sales.
Crop conditions remain variable across Australia, although farmers in all states are becoming desperate for 20-30mm of followup rain. Farmer selling has slowed in recent weeks with the weather forecasts offering little chance of rain.
Extended weather outlooks are like a broken record, with the long-range model continuing to point to below average winter rainfall. Last week the Bureau of Meteorology updated its extended outlook which pointed to a high likelihood of drier and warmer weather across the major cropping zones through the winter months.
