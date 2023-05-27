Queensland Country Life
Home/Cropping
Analysis

Dry weather supporting Australian grain markets

By Lloyd George, Ag Scientia
May 27 2023 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Australian grain prices edging higher
Australian grain prices edging higher

Australian grain prices were on a different trajectory to global grain markets through April and May and this is unlikely to change without widespread rain.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.