Steers to 386c at Toowoomba

Brandon Long
By Brandon Long
May 22 2023 - 3:00pm
Elders Toowoomba agent Mark Gersekowski and cattle buyer Paul Jones. Pictures by Brandon Long
Restockers were the major buyers in the young cattle section at Toowoomba saleyards on Monday, with yearling steers 200 to 280kg returning to the paddock making to 386c to average 315c and poor quality lines at 210c/kg.

