Steers to 386c at Toowoomba

Restockers were the major buyers in the young cattle section at Toowoomba saleyards on Monday, with yearling steers 200 to 280kg returning to the paddock making to 386c to average 315c and poor quality lines at 210c/kg.
For Elders Toowoomba territory manager and livestock agent Mark Gersekowski, the young cattle market was solid but the heavier weight ranges were a harder sell.
"The young cattle were a little bit dearer with a bit of rain and a few restockers about," Mr Gersekowski said.
"The export job was very tough. I talked to a few last night and the exporters and abattoirs have got plenty of consignment cattle on hand, so that makes it hard."
Kleinton commission buyer Greg Iseppi usually purchases steers but changed tack this week.
"I bought five heifers for Colliery Park at Clifton, but normally I buy steers for West Talgai," Mr Iseppi said.
"[My clients] are pretty much full on numbers.
"West Talgai were out of the market last week and this week, so we should be back in the market next week.
"This good rain over a wide area might steady the bigger yardings."
Numbers reduced by 141 head down to 157 this week.
Regular buyers were in attendance and operating, but prices could not maintain the previous week's level.
Light weight yearling steers under 200kg made to 344c to average 307c/kg.
Yearling steers under 330kg to restockers averaged 325c and made to 340c/kg.
Medium weight yearling steers to feed made to 306c and the restockers lines made to 348c to average 343c/kg.
Heavy weight yearling steers to feed made to 266c to average 254c and some to restockers made to 268c/kg.
Light weight yearling heifers returning to the paddock made to and averaged 228c/kg.
Yearling heifers to feed for the domestic market made to 260c to average 241c/kg.
Heavy weight yearling heifers to the trade made to 268c/kg.
Medium weight cows made to 168c and the best of heavy weight cows made to 194c/kg.
Heavy weight bulls made to 216c/kg, while cows and calves made to $1560/unit and cows lost a further 18c/kg.
Vendors were from locations including Kleinton, Crows Nest, Gowrie Junction, Highfields, and Cooyah, while buyers ranged from Clifton, Warwick, Dalby, Oakey, and Crows Nest.
IN THE NEWS:
Brandon Long is a Queensland Country Life journalist based in Toowoomba.
Brandon Long is a Queensland Country Life journalist based in Toowoomba.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.