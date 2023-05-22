John and Leanne Brennan, Beaudesert, took out the honours of champion pen of weaners at the second 2023 annual Silverdale weaner sale on Saturday.
They took out the win with their champion pen of Brangus steers which made $1250/head.
The champion pen of heifers went to Myrelle Christensen with her Hereford cross heifers which made $770/head.
Mountview Pastoral Co had a large presence at the sale with a total of 183 Charolais cross steers and 127 Charolais cross heifers. They took out second place with their pen of Charolais cross weaner steers which made $1210/head and second place for their pen of Charolais cross heifers selling for $900/head.
Third place in the steers went to SA and BE Ferris with their Angus weaner steers which made $1180/head. DN and LM Johnson took out third place with their pen of Charolais cross heifers which made $620/head.
A total of 1359 weaners were yarded with 915 steers and 444 heifers. Buyers represented the local market as well as Central and Western Queensland. Averages were better than expected and the heifers sold stronger than local markets.
The next Silverdale weaner sale will be held on Saturday June 24.
Mountview Pastoral Co offered 183 steers to a top of $1330, averaging $1185 and 127 heifers averaging $795.
DN and JM Johnson sold 54 Charolais cross heifers averaging $640.
TJ Yore, Logan Village, offered 42 Charbray steers topping $1330.
Brian Dobeli offered his usual top quality Charolais cross steers topping $1200 and Charolais cross heifers topping $910.
Alley Operations Pty Ltd, Beaudesert, sold 28 Charbray steers to a top of $1270.
Moorlands Investments Pty Ltd sold 20 Charbray steers topping $1200.
Luke and Anna Hass offered a quality line of Charolais cross heifers averaging $820/head.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.