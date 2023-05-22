Queensland Country Life
Champion pen of Brangus steers make $1250/hd at Silverdale weaner sale

May 22 2023 - 2:30pm
John and Leanne Brennan, Beaudesert, took out the honours of champion pen of weaners at the second 2023 annual Silverdale weaner sale on Saturday.

