Queensland Country Life
Home/News

Outstanding Wallumbilla cattle property makes $2215/acre

Mark Phelps
By Mark Phelps
May 22 2023 - 10:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FarmBuy Real Estate
An outstanding 1841 hectare cattle growing and fattening property has sold for $2215/acre, to top $10 million. Picture - supplied
An outstanding 1841 hectare cattle growing and fattening property has sold for $2215/acre, to top $10 million. Picture - supplied

THE outstanding 1841 hectare (4548 acre) cattle property Perola Park has sold at auction for $10.075 million.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Phelps

Mark Phelps

Journalist

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.