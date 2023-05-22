THE outstanding 1841 hectare (4548 acre) cattle property Perola Park has sold at auction for $10.075 million.
The sale price of the Wallumbilla, Qld, property is equal to about $5473/ha ($2215/acre). Four of the seven registered bidders were active at the auction.
Offered by Steve and Ruth Cormack, Perola Park is located 24km north of Wallumbilla and 65km from the Roma Saleyards.
The EU accredited property is described as being typical of prime Wallumbilla country, having a reliable carrying capacity and producing exceptional weight gains.
The brigalow, belah, bottletree, wilga and kurrajong country runs on to creeks and ranges with box and narrow leaf ironbark.
Productive buffel grass is well established across Perola Park.
There are 11 main paddocks and laneways as well as a number of smaller paddocks located around the main yards, used for overnight or weekend spelling.
Water is supplied by dams and troughs as well as a share bore.
The property had been running 450 cattle.
A large feed yard with bunks is located north of the yards for weaning and feeding stock.
The impressive steel cattle yards have an undercover working area with a race, RPM crush with scales, Thompson Longhorn calf cradle, crush and pound.
There are also concrete feed bunks in four feed pens located within the yards, along with large water troughs.
The nearby second set of timber yards are connected by a lane.
Perola Park also had numerous improvements including a machinery shed with a workshop, storage sheds, a hay shed, and two silos. There is also a four bedroom weatherboard home.
Marketing was handled by Carl Warren, TopX Roma.
