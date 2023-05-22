Queensland Country Life
Home/Markets/Cattle Markets

Weaners steers top $1400 at Toogoolawah

Updated May 23 2023 - 8:39am, first published 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Champion pen of weaner steers exhibitors Ben and Michelle Fogg, Matt George and Eddie Carlton, Eskdale Cattle.
Champion pen of weaner steers exhibitors Ben and Michelle Fogg, Matt George and Eddie Carlton, Eskdale Cattle.

CHARBRAY steers sold to a top of $1400 at Shepherdson and Boyd's annual Toogoolawah weaner steer sale.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.