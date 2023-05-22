Weaners steers top $1400 at Toogoolawah

CHARBRAY steers sold to a top of $1400 at Shepherdson and Boyd's annual Toogoolawah weaner steer sale.
Buyers travelled from Taroom, Wondoan, Roma, Rockhampton, Monto, Mundubbera, Eidsvold, Boonah, Beaudesert and many places in between to secure quality runs of high performance, coastal bred weaners at the 4726 head sale.
The steers topped at $1400 for a pen of outstanding Charbray weaner steers account Grieve Brothers, Colinton.
Eskdale Cattle presented an outstanding run of 604 weaner steers including the champion pen of the show. Eskdale Cattle's Charolais portion topped at $1380 with other pens making $1380 and $1360. The Santa-cross portion made $1210 and $1200.
Paradise Grazing, Nanango, sold Charolais-cross weaner steers for a top of $1370. Moteham, Lyndhurst Station, Anduramba, sold their usual top-quality run of F2 Charolais steers with pens topping at $1340.
Luck Farming, Mt Mort, sold quality Charolais-cross weaner steers topping at $1350 and $1320. Fogg and Gloag families, Toogoolawah, sold Simmental-cross steers to $1340.
Tandora Grazing, Maryborough, sold Charbray weaner steers and Limousin-cross weaner steers for $1260. G&T Reiser sold Charolais-cross weaner steers for $1290. C&S Henderson, Mt Byron, made $1290 for a pen of Charolais-cross.
Karreman Quarries, Harlin, sold Charolais-cross weaner steers for $1220. Dallas and Charlene Allery, Milford Rocks, sold a quality run of Charolais and Simbrah-cross weaner steers to $1280. G&D Francis, Anduramba, sold a quality pen of Charolais-cross weaner steers for $1380.
J,B&S Gittins, Goomeri, sold a quality line of Charolais-cross weaner steers for $1380. Jilrift, Grandchester, sold Charolais-cross weaner steers for $1230.
Delcosta, Linville, had a quality run of Charolais-cross weaner steers that made to $1260. G&C Lynch, Esk, sold Charbray weaner steers to a top of $1240. Coogar, Kilcoy, sold Charolais-cross weaner steers for $1190. The Enks family, Black Jack Creek, had Simmental-cross that made $1190. Moteham, Lyndhurst Station sold F1 Hereford/Brahman-cross weaner steers for $1200.
Brown Family Trust, Coominya, sold Brangus-cross weaner steers for $1250. Galloway Cattle, Lower Cressbrook, sold Simmental-cross weaner steers for $1270. Glenhills Pastoral sold Charolais-cross weaner steers for $1230. Rathcool Enterprises of Fernvale sold Angus-cross weaner steers for $1250. ATG Pastoral, Kilcoy, sold Charolais-cross weaner steers topping at $1260. MC Ebern, Linville, sold Charolais-cross weaner steers for $1310.
H C Mort sold Charolais-cross weaner steers for $1270. J&P O'Shea of Blenheim sold Charolais-cross steers for $1290. Dick and Cate Buckham, Tarome, sold Charolais-cross weaner steers for $1260. Russell Titmarsh, Mt Byron, sold Charolais-cross weaner steers for $1250.
Mudloo Pastoral of Kilkivan sold Simmental-cross steers for $1140. Glenvale Pastoral of Jimna sold Angus-cross weaner steers for $1250. Allery Sons of Moore sold Brangus-cross steers for $1160.
Delcosta sold Angus-cross weaner steers for $1190. From Enterprises, Coominya, sold Charolais-cross weaner steers for $1190. Croftby Downs, Moogerah, sold Charolais-cross weaner steers for $1210/head.
Sarger, Linville, sold Charolais-cross weaner steers to a top of $1250. Woodmillar Santas, Gayndah, sold Santa-cross weaner steers for $1310. GJ&DR Francis, Anduramba, sold Santa-cross weaner steers for $1250.
From Enterprises, Coominya, sold Droughtmaster weaner steers for $1200. J,B&S Gittins, Goomeri, sold Droughtmaster weaner steers for $1120. ATG Pastoral, Kilcoy, sold Droughtmaster steers for $1100.
HC Mort, Mt Mort, sold Speckle Park-cross weaner steers for $1020. Ninbah Pastoral, Eidsvold, sold Speckle Park-cross weaner steers for $940.
Dallas and Charlene Allery sold Brahman weaner steers for $1170. G&T Reiser, Gregors Creek, sold Brahman-cross weaner steers for $1100. Paradise Grazing, Nanango, sold Brahman-cross steers for $1200.
Shepherdson and Boyd's next sale is the Toogoolawah weaner heifer show and sale on Friday, May 26.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.