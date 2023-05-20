Queensland police have seized more than $23 million dollars of cannabis from a property at Coominya, in the state's Somerset Region.
Operation Victor Alon was established to investigate an alleged national drug syndicate, facilitating the commercial production and distribution of cannabis across Queensland, Victoria, New South Wales and the Northern Territory.
Police believe the group is scouting, purchasing and resourcing isolated farms in rural Queensland to grow cannabis on a large scale in order to distribute and sell the drug across Australia.
A search was conducted at a property at Coominya last week (May 19, 2023) where 19 greenhouses measuring 70 metres each in length were located, containing 2976 cannabis plants.
Another 1593 cannabis seedlings were located in two hydroponic growth rooms, within a house and shipping container on the property 32.75kg of dried cannabis was also located.
Police estimate the combined street value of the drugs located is approximately $23.1 million.
No one was located on the property at the time of the search warrant.
A day earlier detectives conducted a search warrant at a Heathwood property where they located and arrested a 26-year-old man.
He was charged with one count of producing a commercial quantity of the dangerous drug cannabis and is expected to appear at Richlands Magistrates Court on June 6.
Investigations remain ongoing to locate others involved. Police appeal to anyone with information to come forward.
