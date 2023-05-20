Queensland Country Life
Home/News

Gympie stud cattle show rebuilds after COVID restrictions and flooding

Clare Adcock
By Clare Adcock
May 20 2023 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cheif cattle steward Mortimer Duff and veteran cattle committee stalwart George Cotter were pleased to see more than 270 head of stud cattle return to the Gympie show ring on Friday. Picture: Clare Adcock
Cheif cattle steward Mortimer Duff and veteran cattle committee stalwart George Cotter were pleased to see more than 270 head of stud cattle return to the Gympie show ring on Friday. Picture: Clare Adcock

Two years ago the Gympie show society were forced to cancel their show due to COVID restrictions, and last year they faced one of the biggest flooding events in a century, but on Friday they saw more than 270 head of stud cattle return to Adrian McClintock park for a show reminiscent of the "glory days".

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Clare Adcock

Clare Adcock

Livestock Editor - Queensland Country Life

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.