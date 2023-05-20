Two years ago the Gympie show society were forced to cancel their show due to COVID restrictions, and last year they faced one of the biggest flooding events in a century, but on Friday they saw more than 270 head of stud cattle return to Adrian McClintock park for a show reminiscent of the "glory days".
After a showing of just 40 head in 2022, Gympie reestablished itself as one of the premier stud cattle competitions and the biggest showing on the Queensland circuit this year.
Chief cattle steward Mortimer Duff said the committee had put in plenty of hard work and made several changes over the past year to rebuild their numbers after several years of diminished competition.
"Over the last few years with COVID interruptions and flooding which hit the Gympie region almost harder than anywhere, those numbers have gone down and pale in comparison to what they once were," he said.
"Because the region is such a strong beef area, we knew we could get those numbers back up and we knew that we could do it quickly.
"We've got a lot of experienced heads on the committee, such as the Cotters who were running the competitions when I was a kid, so there's a wealth of knowledge there.
"The good thing is, those old stalwarts are open to change and the biggest change we've made is moving the stud beef judging to Friday. Traditionally it's been held on Thursday, but it's now on people's day because we wanted the public to come out and watch.
"Gympie is also an area that's got a lot of people who don't rear cattle as their full time living, so there's plenty of people who work Monday to Friday but maybe have a single sire mob, or a led steer that they like to show, and by moving the show to the public holiday, we open up the opportunity for those people to come and exhibit as well."
Mr Duff said he has been attending the Gympie show since he was a kid and had a vision of returning the stud cattle section to the phenomenon that it once was.
"I've been coming here and doing young judges and paraders competitions for as long as I can remember, my father was the chief steward so I would be here at Gympie show rain hail or shine," he said.
"When I was younger, there were over 400 head here every year. In fact one year it was so big that they got a wedding marquee to put in the carpark with portable panels to tie up all of the small breeds and led steers.
"Gympie was the second biggest show in the state, and if you could win at Gympie you were a real champion."
Long time committee member and cattle steward George Cotter said he had witnessed the ebbs and flows of enthusiasm for shows over the years, but was happy to see a group of passionate cattlemen and women returning to the rings.
"Times have changed and people are busier, I think that's what it boils down to," he said.
"When I was a kid the show was the one event that I looked forward to going to every year, and nowadays there's so many more things happening so the competition for shows has risen.
"We had COVID the last couple of years holding us up and then last year we got rained on very badly, so it was all a bit chaotic, but we're really trying to build it up there again.
"When I was doing the commentary on the grand parade years ago, I used to say it was the biggest show outside Brisbane and Toowoomba, because we used to have in excess of 400 head of cattle here.
"Things change, costs rise and passionate breeders leave the industry, so it's all very different but we're hoping to get it back to what it was."
