Offers sought on handy cattle block with irrigation

Updated May 19 2023 - 2:42pm, first published 2:30pm
FarmBuy Real Estate
Offers are being sought on Jaindaroo, a handy cattle block with irrigation. Picture - supplied
OFFERS of more than $900,000 are now being sought on Les and Sharon Hill's 65 hectare (160 acre) South Burnett property Jaindaroo after it was put to auction on Friday.

