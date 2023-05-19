Offers sought on handy cattle block with irrigation

OFFERS of more than $900,000 are now being sought on Les and Sharon Hill's 65 hectare (160 acre) South Burnett property Jaindaroo after it was put to auction on Friday.
The property has been running 40 to 50 trade cattle in addition to the sale of hay from irrigated cultivation country.
Located on the Burnett Highway 28km north of Nanango, Jiandaroo is divided into five grazing paddocks, which are securely fenced with four barbed wires on timber and steel posts.
The grazing country has a dense coverage of planted improved pastures, particularly Rhodes grass.
A laneway connects the paddocks to a large set of timber cattle yards and cooler yards.
Jiandaroo has three irrigation bores with entitlements, two of which are unmetered.
One bore has a capacity of up to 32,000 litres/hour and irrigates the 16.5 hectares (41 acres) of black soil creek flats.
A new bore with irrigation entitlement that has recently been drilled is unequipped and was tested to have a capacity of about 68,000L/hour.
Improvements include a two-bedroom timber cottage in a private setting with scenic views.
This is an opportunity to purchase aThe potential to expand the cultivation with the water supply from the new bore will enhance the property's income production and value.
Contact Rob Wildermuth, 0428 222 687, Ray White Rural Queensland.
