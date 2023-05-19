Chance to share in grants of $550k

APPLICATIONS have opened for the 2023 Queensland Off-The-Track Grants Program, with up to $550,000 on offer across five alternate initiatives.
The QOTT Grants Program will again be available to support not-for-profit organisations and charities that provide a lifelong safety net for retired racehorses across the state.
Successful applicants will be able to use funding to provide equine rehabilitation services for retired racehorses that have previously transitioned from the racing industry into the domestic horse community.
The grants support retired racehorses that have become vulnerable or at risk at later stages of their lives, and require veterinary treatment and/or professional retraining services to assist with their placement into suitable, long-term homes
The QOTT Grants Program also provides funding to not-for-profit organisations and charities that utilise retired racehorses as therapy aids to provide professional therapy or rehabilitation programs to community groups or individual persons.
This includes people with disabilities, disadvantaged children, youth and adults, aged care, war veterans or other community support services.
For the first time, new grant categories will be available to support businesses, including horse/trail riding services, equine colleges, equine therapy centres and farm stays, to bolster the opportunities afforded to retired horses.
Racing Minister Grace Grace said the QOTT Grants Program was an important initiative to maximise the opportunities afforded to retired racehorses once they leave the racing industry.
"Grass roots community organisations and businesses that make a significant impact on the wellbeing of retired racehorses will benefit from these grants, with funding awarded to support them to continue their retired racehorse welfare initiatives," she said.
Additionally, QOTT has announced a grant for its network of Acknowledged Retrainers, who play a critical role in retired racehorses transitioning to new homes.
Grant funding will help retrainers boost capacity to transition more racehorses to second careers, enhance the retrainer network and assist in a variety of resourcing and infrastructure projects.
QOTT Board Chair Dr Christine Johnson said the introduction of the grant is an important step to safeguard and improve the retrainer network in Queensland.
Applications close at 5pm on June 9.
