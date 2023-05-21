Gympie innovators are 'bacon' a cure for meat compliance

An IT guru with a hunger to cure his own bacon and a butcher looking to improve his efficiency have teamed up to "revolutionise" compliance in the meat market.
Gympie developer Bryton Wishart and Mary Valley Smallgoods owner Ryan Robb founded Cured Compliance and have developed a digital platform for butchers to help meet health and safety requirements.
The platform uses a Bluetooth low energy beacon to automatically record fridge, freezer and display cabinet information, along with a Bluetooth data-logger to document cooking and cooling temperatures.
The idea came about when Mr Wishart, who does a lot of his own food and fermentation on his rural property, got chatting to Ryan one day about European smallgoods.
"I wanted to make my own types of bacons - the more European bacons you don't have in Australia," Mr Wishart said.
"One thing led to another, and we realised there is a real need to revolutionise compliance in the industry.
"Right now, the only way to be compliant is to develop your own system or buy the compliance books. And the regulators must send someone to each butcher shop every year to do an audit of the books and a physical inspection.
"Our platform opens up options for them to do less regular physical audits."
The pair spent two years developing their digital platform and have successfully tested it with some small butchers.
After entering discussions with Queensland's food safety regulator last year, they started working with the Agtech and Logistics Hub to see how they could attract investment and take the platform Australia-wide.
"We are in Queensland, the regulator is on board, but we have to go to every state and work with their regulators," Mr Wishart said.
Agtech and Logistics Hub manager Owen Williams said Cured Compliance was a tremendous Queensland innovation story.
"We are proud to work with great innovators like Cured Compliance who are addressing a real compliance challenge for butchers," Mr Williams said.
"We are looking forward to seeing their digital platform rolled out to butcher shops across the country."
Their innovation efforts were recognised late last year when they won Gympie Regional Council's business innovation of the year award.
