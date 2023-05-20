Livestock transport operator George Johnson has been driving trucks for 50 years and has seen it all.
He has driven the dusty roads of Queensland, Northern Territory and Western Australia and negotiated his trucks full of valuable beef cattle through to the busy Port of Brisbane.
"Drivers really need to try to understand heavy transport," he said.
"They can't stop like a car, can't turn like a car and can't accelerate like a car, as they are longer, heavier and higher and not as manoeuvrable as a motor car."
When it comes to driving vehicles safely, especially on roads alongside trucks, his biggest tip was to keep windscreens clear and clean.
Mr Johnson also emphasised the importance of indicators and how trucks use them to help small vehicles pass them.
A very short right indicator, not a long one, would imply it was safe ahead to overtake.
"If they are turning right they will have already eased off the speed as it takes a road train about one kilometre to slow down before they can make a right or left hand turn and the applicable indicator will be one," he said.
"B-Doubles can sit on 100kph, while road trains are limited to 90kph, so give them as much space as you can.
"There are plenty of safety reasons for this, especially if they are carrying livestock and you sit on their tail, your windscreen will get covered in effluent."
He said road trains and heavy vehicles were a common sight on outback roads.
"Share the road safely with approaching vehicles by moving as far left as possible or pulling over while they pass," he said.
Finally, he said all motorist should show consideration to all vehicles indicating from the left hand lane onto a dual carriage way.
"And definitely don't cut anyone off merging from the left from an overtaking lane."
