It's the biggest cotton crop in decades for some in Australia's 'salad bowl'

The Lockyer Valley's typical brown and green landscape featured plenty of white this year as cotton farmers planted some of their biggest crops in decades.
Forest Hill's Mitch Brimblecombe, Moira Farming, is one of about eight growers who revived the industry in the 'salad bowl' in 2020-21.
The family, which makes most of its income through vegetables, stopped growing cotton in 1998 due to the challenges associated with spraying large amounts of insecticides in a built up area.
However, with GM technology offering resistance to the pest bollworm, they can cut their sprays and input costs.
Starting with just 160 hectares in 2020-21, Mr Brimblecombe has upped the hectares to 350 across irrigated and dryland country.
"Since our first season, we've leased a bit more country and entered into some share farm arrangements to expand our cotton growing area, which has gone well this season and we look to improve on our production systems next year, to even increase our area a little bit," he said.
Currently three quarters of the way through picking, early reports are promising.
"We've had one gin run and this year the quality is a lot better than last year. We were getting quite flooded like every other grower was last year," he said.
"We had a little bit of four leaf, but generally 31 and three, which is fantastic. We're very happy with that good quality."
Base grade for Australian cotton is 'colour 31 middling with leaf three' (trash rating).
"It's been a good season. It did get very dry between October and February.
"A bit of rain is always good to help you catch up on irrigation, but we've had a very good harvest period with very little rain, so compared to last season, that's been very good."
Yields are also on budget.
"We're operating around the 10 bales/ha for the irrigated cotton and dry land is between three and six," he said.
"We want to try and beat our budget next year, but it's always good to come in on budget at least."
Along with bumping up the hectares, the grower recently bought a second-hand John Deere 7760 picker to improve efficiency, launching it into action a few weeks ago.
"It's helped us with our on time harvesting, so that's no longer a major issue. We do a little bit of contracting as well, so that's helpful for us."
Looking at the national crop, Cotton Australia has lifted its projections to a 5.5 million bale crop, making it the second biggest after last year (5.6m) and valued at about $4 billion. The price is about $640 a bale.
CEO Adam Kay said yields were above average overall, especially in western Queensland areas like St George and Dirranbandi, which pushed up the number.
"It's just been a much more favourable pick than the previous season, which was a bit of a nightmare for a lot of people," Mr Kay said.
Mr Kay said the western Qld pick would finish in late May. In CQ, early cotton is off, with later crops coming off now and yields are above average. He said the Darling Downs has got a bit longer to go with the pick, especially after the recent rain, with average yields expected. Meanwhile, a cooler year has not been favourable to southern NSW growers.
IN THE NEWS:
Brandon Long is a Queensland Country Life journalist based in Toowoomba.
Brandon Long is a Queensland Country Life journalist based in Toowoomba.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.