Merino sheep breeders from three states made time to party at Charleville on Thursday, before the serious work of competition.
Queensland's state sheep show is being hosted by the Charleville Show Society this year, and Queensland Merino Stud Sheepbreeders Association president Benn Wilson said 11 studs in all would be showing their best rams and ewes throughout Friday.
They all gathered at the dinner at the historic Corones Hotel, organised by Narda Roberts.
Mr Wilson made special mention of the Tamaleuca Poll Merino Stud from Ouyen, Victoria, for their long trip north to take part in Queensland's annual showcase.
Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications.
