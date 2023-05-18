Queensland Country Life
Sippel's sorghum a vital part of crop rotation

Clare Adcock
By Clare Adcock
Updated May 19 2023 - 10:36am, first published May 18 2023 - 1:00pm
South Burnett grain growers Paul and Greg Sippel are harvesting their sorghum crop after a dry summer. Picture: Clare Adcock
South Burnett grain growers Paul and Greg Sippel are harvesting their sorghum crop after a dry summer. Picture: Clare Adcock

It has been a varied season for grain growers across the state, with some seeing record yields while others were faced with dry growing conditions, such as South Burnett farmers, Greg, Paul and Tony Sippel, but for them it's all about the big picture.

