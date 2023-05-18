It has been a varied season for grain growers across the state, with some seeing record yields while others were faced with dry growing conditions, such as South Burnett farmers, Greg, Paul and Tony Sippel, but for them it's all about the big picture.
This year the Sippels planted 125 hectares of sorghum at their Redgate properties which they will continue to harvest in the coming weeks, forming part of their grain and lucerne rotation.
Despite the lack of rainfall in the early months of the year, Paul Sippel said he hoped the sorghum would yield around 5 tonnes to the hectare.
"The tap turned off in November and it just didn't rain in January or February, which are normally our wettest months of the year," he said.
"Really, we only needed one good fall of about 50 mil, and we wouldn't have had to use half the water that we did.
"We were pretty much continuously irrigating and just chasing our tail to keep things going as much as we could."
The dry conditions meant the Sippels also had to water their mungbean crop this season, but it paid off as they saw just short of 100t off around 60ha.
Mr Sippel said they opted for a summer sorghum crop after several unsuccessful attempts at planting lucerne on the paddocks closest to the creek, where the topsoil was washed away with last year's above average rainfall.
"We wanted something quick growing with good ground cover and it turned out alright," he said.
"It (the early sorghum) did three tonnes per acre (7.4t/ha), so we were pretty happy with it.
"Now we've chopped all the stubble up as much as we could and buried it, and then in a month's time we'll have another go at planting lucerne there.
"We usually get between three and four years out of lucerne paddocks, then we'll grow barley, mungbeans and sorghum, and then it will go back to lucerne again."
The grains and lucerne rotation is something the Sippels have been doing for many years, with great results, thanks to the mutually beneficial nature of each crop.
"It's a good rotation because lucerne fixes nitrogen and draws nitrogen from the atmosphere so you're picking up a bit of that when you go back into a grain crop and it uses that," Mr Sippel said.
"When you're growing grain crops they obviously use phosphorus and potash, and there's the organic matter which the lucerne really appreciates when you plant it, so it's a pretty good little cycle.
"Growing your grain crops helps to break up your weed seed bank that comes up in lucerne as well."
Mr Sippel said the drier summer meant it was a fairly average year for sorghum, but the major benefit for their operation was in the stubble cover and replenished soil for their next lucerne crop.
"That way you're putting a bit of stubble and organic matter back in the ground, because with lucerne you're just taking stuff off the ground all the time and there's nothing going back in."
With sorghum prices falling recently due to a lower demand from grain traders, Mr Sippel said they would need to rise again to offset fertiliser prices this season, which were some of the dearest they had seen.
The area received two days of frost early last week, but Mr Sippel said it was good for the Pioneer 875 variety, as it lessened the need for spraying prior to harvest.
"This is a stay green variety, so unless it gets frost, you've actually got to spray it out for it to dry out," he said.
"Otherwise it just stays green or it'll start reshooting from the bottom again, so frost now is actually a good thing."
Having witnessed a dry spell in the most recent summer and with drought preparation front of mind, the Sippels are also in the process of constructing a new bore for irrigation.
"Obviously we put that in because the next drought is coming," Mr Sippel said.
"We've got two irrigation dams but you need overland flow, storms and runoff for that, and you might not get that.
"We're all a bit wiser since the last event. Water is king, and without it you're in the lap of the gods."
