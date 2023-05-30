The ease of marketing that Shorthorn bulls provide in the Henderson family's crossbreeding program has seen the breed become a fixture of their business for seven years.
James and Kylie Henderson, with their three children, run their operation across three properties, totalling 5400 hectares, in the north Burnett and southern Central Queensland regions.
Starting as a partnership in 2009 with John Henderson, James's father, expansion occurred in 2016. The Hendersons' main breeder property, Colodan, at Biloela, consists of open forest country, while their smaller satellite properties comprise predominately of improved scrub.
Mr Henderson said they've enjoyed a very good season.
"Our cattle are all in good order. Our breeders are all score-3 or higher post-weaning," he said.
The family has utilised Shorthorn bulls "on and off" as an outcross, along with Angus, over the Santa Gertrudis base herd, for their temperament, weight for age, fertility, figures, and the consistency of their offspring.
"Our Shorthorn-cross grade well at works and sell well in a saleyard setting, which makes them easy to market."
The Hendersons run a fixed mating program for three months from November.
"All non-productive females are culled from the herd at preg-testing, or if they return dry at any point throughout the season."
Mr Henderson said they don't solely focus on one market when selling.
"We breed cattle that are suitable for multiple markets. However, we background most of our steers and then sell them as stores to feedlots. We kill the best of our Jap Ox on oats, and 90 per cent of our cull females go direct to the meatworks."
The Hendersons will be attending the National Shorthorn Sale for the first time this year with the intention of continuing to source high-quality Shorthorn bulls to strengthen their Shorthorn/Santa Gertrudis progeny.
Since drought struck in the early 2000s, the Hendersons have also become more holistic. The impact of the drought made the Hendersons determined to ensure that their country would be socially, environmentally, and economically resilient for the next generation.
The introduction of rotational grazing, the use of urea and molasses and the undertaking of regular cool burning supported the regeneration of an effective tree-grass balance, which now supports successful cattle, carbon and forestry enterprises in harmonious co-existence.
"The boosted agro-ecology of our enterprise has resulted in improved resilience to major climatic events such as droughts and floods, while productivity and financial income have increased."
Howdy. Matt here. I've been with Australian Community Media for 11 years working predominantly across the North Queensland Register and Queensland Country Life. If it's a special publication or feature appearing in these papers, I'm likely the bloke you'll be talking too, particularly if it's beef cattle related.
