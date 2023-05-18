The Emerald prime and store sale saw a slight increase in numbers this week, with livestock agents yarding 446 more head than the previous week's sale.
In total, Emerald combined agents yarded 1594 head, including more than 600 heavy processor cows, which dominated the yarding.
As seen in other cattle markets across the state, Emerald's cattle market continues to see a considerable correction, with some descriptions 20-30c/kg cheaper.
Drawn from Capella's Michael and Emma Duckett's composite program at Rolleston, the Belmont Red Senepol and Brahman cross composite offering made 420c/kg, to weigh 204kg, and returned $858/hd.
Buyer Mr Colwell said the market in Emerald for those type of steers was probably 30 cents above the rest of the state.
"Not a lot of young cattle making over $4 a kilo, so it's pretty strong but we've got plenty of feed, so we can do that," he said.
Mr Colwell had just sent a large run of 400 odd heavy cross bred cattle, weighing 640 kilograms, into the live export market at 305c/kg.
He said he bought this large mob as it's replacement.
"There's no grading involved in the live ex trade and the market suited the cattle we had, which were a few spec cattle and with a few teeth, so decided to go that way," Mr Colwell said.
"It was certainly 30 cents above the market here in Queensland."
Mr Colwell said he plans to put the steers back onto grass to finish them off in the near future.
"They're going into a paddock of buffelgrass, which has benefited from a good season," he said.
"Cattle more or less have to come back this way because there's no market in the south at the moment because they're so dry.
"We'll hold these steers for 12 months and then have a look at them and we'll make a decision then.
"We either go when they're at 420kg or we'll hold onto them."
In the cow market, cows over 520kg peaked at 210c/kg, while steers 400-500kg made 336c/kg.
Demand for finished cattle fuelled strong competition for a quality 154-head heifer line, which sold to average 237c/kg.
The Brangus Ultrablack and Murray Grey cross offering, drawn from Australian Country Beef Holdings (ACBH), averaged 479.2kg and returned $1135/head.
Their lead pen of 10 Brangus cross heifers averaged 486kg, to make 266.2c/kg and returned $1293/head.
Justin Rhode of Nutrien Livestock Emerald, said despite the current market trends, Moray Downs' heifers sold extremely well on the day.
The Moray Downs heifer run attracted a lot of competition between the processors and feedlot buyers on the day," Mr Rhode said.
"Good to see a quality run of cattle stand up and people compete for this run of slaughter heifers.
"I believe they sold extremely well and certainly reached the market values across other major selling centres within the state."
ACBH run a backgrounding operation at Moray Downs, with this large offering of slaughter heifers picked out of their north Belyando country.
Mr Rhode said Emerald has continued to maintain it's competitive edge against other central and southern markets.
"A limited number of bullocks offered this week, but agents here today yarded some cracking runs of processor heavy cows," he said.
Other highlights in the sale included, Bettafield Farming, Gindie which sold Charolais cows for 209c/kg, weighing 687kg, to return $1438/hd.
Beaumont Pastoral Company, Alpha sold Droughtmaster steers for 322c/kg, weighing 435kg, to return $1401/hd.
Looking ahead, Mr Rhode said producers were anticipating the return of the feature weaner and feeder sale on Tuesday June 6.
"For buyers, it's a great opportunity to secure large lines of quality central Queensland cattle," he said.
"We're very lucky here in central Queensland, particularly the Central Highlands area, that the season is certainly on our side, and we are stills seeing quality runs of cattle coming through the saleyards.
"The old saying goes quality always sells, so we hope that we can keep the market firm here in Emerald and keep continuing to see a great quality lineup of cattle week in week out, especially leading into our weaner sales from the first Tuesday of June."
Based in Rockhampton, Central Queensland. Contact: 0437528907
