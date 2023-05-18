Queensland Country Life
Home/News

Rolleston 166-head composite yearling steer offering makes 420.2c/kg at Emerald prime and store sale

Ben Harden
By Ben Harden
Updated May 18 2023 - 5:25pm, first published 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
RBV Rural Emerald's Matt Bevan, with buyer and stock agent Gavin Colwell of CQ Livestock & Property, Emerald, with a large run of 166 composite yearling steers which sold for 420.2c/kg at Thursday's sale. Picture by Ben Harden
RBV Rural Emerald's Matt Bevan, with buyer and stock agent Gavin Colwell of CQ Livestock & Property, Emerald, with a large run of 166 composite yearling steers which sold for 420.2c/kg at Thursday's sale. Picture by Ben Harden

The Emerald prime and store sale saw a slight increase in numbers this week, with livestock agents yarding 446 more head than the previous week's sale.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Harden

Ben Harden

Queensland Country Life Journalist

Based in Rockhampton, Central Queensland. Contact: 0437528907

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.