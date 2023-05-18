Queensland Country Life
Beef 2024 campaign kicks off at the Brekky Creek Hotel

Clare Adcock
By Clare Adcock
May 18 2023 - 4:00pm
Beef Australia have officially kicked off their campaign for the highly anticipated 2024 event, which is expected to be the biggest and best yet.

Livestock Editor - Queensland Country Life

