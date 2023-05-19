Quality cattle country with highlands lifestyle

TAHJ Park is 392 hectares (969 acres) of freehold country with alluvial loams to softwood scrub heavy soils.
Located 8km north of Emerald on Queensland Central Highlands, the property is situated on the fertile river flats on the Nogoa River, with alluvial loams to softwood scrub heavy soils.
Tahj Park boasts an impressive stand of improved mostly buffel grass pastures, complemented with well-established leucaena.
The sheer volume of high-quality feed on Tahj Park is said to be able to comfortably handle 200 breeders or 300 backgrounder cattle.
Tahj Park is fenced into nine main paddocks and watering squares.
Laneways service the near new portable panel cattle yards have a draft, race, covered vet crush, loading ramp and troughs.
The very good fencing features steel farm gates, and mainly Waratah four barbed wires on galvanised steel posts, with some sections of five barb on the boundary.
Water is supplied from two high flow bores, plus the Nogoa River. The reticulation system includes six poly tanks and 10 concrete troughs.
The homestead is an air conditioned 20x12m galvanised steel structure with an additional 5m patio. Set is 0.8ha (2 acres), the beautifully finished home has an open living, dining and kitchen area with polished floors.
The two bedroom home has an additional bedroom on the mezzanine level of the shed.
Set in established lawns and gardens with an inground sprinkler system, the homestead area also has an orchard and vegetable garden, hen house, and an adjoining dog fenced paddock and a stable.
Tahj Park also features a venue shed, a 15x12m galvanised steel structure with a concrete floor and a raised area including kitchenette, bar, toilets and shower, air conditioning, and festoon lighting on steel frame and wires.
Other improvements include a 15x9m machinery shed with a concrete floor and a 15x7m yards shed.
Tahj Park will be auctioned by RBV Rural in Emerald on July 7.
Contact Matt Beard, 0428 765 687, Terry Ray, 0427 821 177, Bryton Virgo, 0477 318 224, or Tony Prentice, 0417 709 778, RBV Rural, Emerald.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.