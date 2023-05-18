Spending their afternoons and school holidays working in the local butcher shop is about more than just earning pocket money for these Gympie teens - it's about setting up their future.
Jorja McIntyre, Liam Dunkinson, and Mitch Window are just three of 43 eager students from Gympie State High School working up to two afternoons a week with the option to work full-time over the holidays at Nolan Meats.
The year 12 students are passionate about agriculture studies, participating in the school's cattle competition program, and work part-time in the red meat processing industry to learn valuable skills and grow their passion for the industry outside the classroom.
"I want to be an agriculture and science teacher, and work experience in the red meat processing industry helped me to build a wider knowledge base before I go to university," Jorja said.
Since the late 1990s, Nolan Meats has worked with the school to develop future leaders in red meat processing by supporting students in the classroom and providing hands-on experience in the afternoon.
For most students, the program is either their first entry point for a school based traineeship or their first paying job, where they can gain broad experiences working in the feedlot, stockroom, and facility, learning where red meat processing fits in the national food supply chain.
"The program gets your name out there for jobs after school, and it has helped me to earn my own money while still having my weekends free to hang out with my friends," Mitch said.
"It's just a good environment to be in, everyone is really kind, and they teach you so much about the red meat industry," Liam said.
For Nolan Meats, the program is far more important than bolstering its current workforce; the family-owned business takes a keen interest in giving students a range of opportunities that can set them up for the future, including by supporting the school's cattle program with the pinnacle event this week at the Gympie Show.
"Offering after-school work and school based traineeships to Gympie students is one way we show locals the opportunities in red meat processing," Nolan Meats director Terry Nolan said.
"We want students to know there are jobs here, and we are pleased to support their journey in the industry, including this weekend in the cattle competition at the Gympie Show."
Australian Meat Processor Corporation CEO Chris Taylor said the red meat processing industry created good local jobs that could be the stepping-stone to set people up for a career.
"Programs like Nolan Meats' school-based work experience are a great way to incentivise people from Gympie to take advantage of those job opportunities," Mr Taylor said.
"This program is a perfect example of how many red meat processors around Australia are more than just a business but part of the wider community that supports hundreds of families with an income."
Jorja, Liam, and Mitch decided to participate in the More to Meat campaign to share their experiences in red meat processing and how the industry has supported decision-making for a career after school.
IN THE NEWS:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.