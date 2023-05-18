Silverdale market eases

There were 263 cattle yarded at Silverdale on Wednesday, where the market was again slightly easier.
D A Varcoe sold Droughtmaster heavy cows for 228c or $1500. They also sold Droughtmaster bulls for 243c to return $2663.
Montauban Pty Ltd sold a pen of Santa cows for 230c or $1500 and Santa light feeder steers for 332c to return $1225.
Friesian dairy cull cows from Amiens sold for 176c for $1125.
Rosevale Santas sold a breeder quality Santa bull for 325c to return $2683.
Charbray heavy heifers from S and S Ingledew sold for 263c or $1488.
Rugby Farms sold Charolais cross heavy feeder steers for 320c to return $1536. They also sold Droughtmaster feeder heifers for 263c or $1035.
Brangus restocker steers from T and R Stanford sold for 331c to return $1117.
JT Radke sold Angus cross weaner heifers for 259c or $692 and Angus cross weaner steers for 309c to return $830.
