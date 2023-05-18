Queensland Country Life
Droughtmaster weaner steers make 402c/$988 at Gracemere

Updated May 18 2023 - 10:58am, first published 10:00am
Steers top at 402c at Gracemere
CQLX Combined agents saw a softer yarding this week with 1792 head on offer on Wednesday, comprising 1019 steers, 675 heifers, 81 cows, nine cows and calves and eight bulls.

