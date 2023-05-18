Steers top at 402c at Gracemere

CQLX Combined agents saw a softer yarding this week with 1792 head on offer on Wednesday, comprising 1019 steers, 675 heifers, 81 cows, nine cows and calves and eight bulls.
A strong panel of buyers and all meatworks were present.
This week saw cattle form Bowen, Collinsville, Marlborough, Stanage Bay, Dingo, Mundubbera, and many other local areas in between.
D Maguire, Moura, sold Droughtmaster cross steers for 350c/kg weighing 342kg to return $1198/hd. He also sold Brangus cross weaner steers for 364c weighing 310kg to return $1129/hd.
S Stevens, Gogango, sold Brangus steers for 332c weighing 340kg to return $1129/hd.
Georgie Connor, Stanwell, sold Brahman cross steers for 290c weighing 321kg to return $930/hd.
SE and JG Farr, Garnant, sold Brahman weaner steers for 308c weighing 289kg to return $890/hd.
J and J Ramm, Dululu, sold Droughtmaster weaner steers for 402c weighing 246kg to return $988/hd.
I and S Matsen, Dingo, sold Brahman cross steers for 350c weighing 242kg to return $847/hd.
I and K Singleton, Dingo, sold Brahman cows for 235c weighing 513kg to return $1208/hd.
AC Wilson, Jambin, sold Droughtmaster heifers for 245c weighing 513kg to return $1258/hd.
A and N Rideout, Biloela, sold Belmont Red heifers for 274c weighing 363kg to return $995/hd.
RD and AA Maguire, Moura, sold Brangus heifers for 304c weighing 313g to return $952/hd.
J and J Ramm, Dululu, sold Droughtmaster heifers for 300c weighing 226kg to return $678/hd.
J Cowan, Bowen, sold Speckle Park heifers for 348c weighing 202kg to return $703/hd.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.