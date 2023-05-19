Queensland Country Life
Ringers Western founder, James Salerno, establishes Brahman stud at Beaudesert

Linda Mantova
Linda Mantova
May 19 2023 - 10:00am
James Salerno grew up with Brahman cattle on his family property in the Kimberley region of Western Australia. Picture supplied
James Salerno grew up with Brahman cattle on his family property in the Kimberley region of Western Australia. Picture supplied

Growing up with Brahmans since he was a child on his family's property in the Kimberley region of Western Australia, James Salerno has made the natural progression to owning and operating his own commercial and stud enterprise, Rosegum Salerno Pastoral (SP) alongside his business partner, Professor Richard Drew.

Linda Mantova

Linda Mantova

