Growing up with Brahmans since he was a child on his family's property in the Kimberley region of Western Australia, James Salerno has made the natural progression to owning and operating his own commercial and stud enterprise, Rosegum Salerno Pastoral (SP) alongside his business partner, Professor Richard Drew.
The duo has established their Brahman stud, Rosegum SP, on Prof. Drew's 60 hectare Beaudesert property, Rosegum, and are continuing their passion for the breed which has been instilled in Mr Salerno since birth.
"We'd had Brahmans in the Kimberleys and they are just superior cattle in the harsher climates," he said.
Professor Drew is world renowned as an expert and researcher of fruit fly, writing cutting edge papers and lecturing across the globe in how to control fruit fly naturally.
Mr Salerno said Prof. Drew was also the brains behind the genetics that they have used in their fledgling Brahman stud, established in 2019.
"Richard does all the research on the genetics side of the operation," he said.
Mr Salerno said their Brahman stud was established using US genetics including bloodlines as legendary as JD Hudgins' Manso and V8, and will have a few young sires ready to go this year.
"We've got a few still with their mothers, but are looking forward to seeing how they perform," he said.
With 50 stud females and 100 commercial females running over both their Beaudesert property and Mr Salerno's 607ha Esk district property, Eskalate, he said they were driven to produce cattle with good temperaments and great mobility.
"They need to be able to walk over the undulating country of our Esk property," he said.
"We aim to produce functional cattle, as our background is in cattle stations, so we are very commercially focused.
"We want cattle that do well and are fertile, hold condition well, and can walk; cattle that can go out and get the job done.
"I love cattle that are quiet, and Brahman cattle today are completely different to those we had in the Kimberleys. Temperament and fertility are the key traits I admire in the Brahmans."
With all their cattle fed on natural pastures, Mr Salerno described the Beaudesert country as "able to fatten a crowbar", being fully irrigated, while his Esk country was "undulating with lots of lantana".
Selling through Hayes and Co's Silverdale selling complex, he said they aimed to turn off 350kg steers for the feeder market.
"The Brahmans are appealing to the eye, and are easy to market, as we sell mainly through the saleyards. We have a few repeat buyers that buy from us every year," he said.
Mr Salerno has varied business interests, having established the successful clothing brand, Ringers Western, with "a few mates" while still living in the Kimberley's.
Currently employing about 100 staff and with stores throughout Australia, Ringers Western also has clients as far afield as the UK, US and New Zealand.
"It's a fairly big operation which we started in 2012," Mr Salerno said.
And one which certainly makes him a very busy man.
Ag Features and Special Publications
Ag Features and Special Publications
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.