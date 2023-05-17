Milne Bros hits 60 years in Central Qld

Milne Bros are Central Queensland's longest established tractor and machinery dealer, with 2023 marking 60 years since Milne Bros have been in the business of supporting CQ farmers for their machinery needs.
Established in 1963 in Rockhampton by twin brothers Stan and Les Milne, Milne Bros are now represented across five locations in Rockhampton, Emerald, Biloela, Mackay and Proserpine. They're the only CQ dealer with outlets offering sales, parts and service support across these locations.
Milne Bros specialise in many different mark sectors including agricultural machinery, industrial equipment, trucks, lawn care and power equipment, and are the stockists for many leading brands including Case IH, Case Construction, Kubota, Krone, Grizzly, Hino Trucks and many more.
The owners believe the reason they have been able to remain strong and continue to grow over such a long period is through the longevity and commitment of their staff, the quality of the products they sell and the strength and support of their longstanding and loyal customer base.
Milne Bros have been in Emerald since 2005. They are located at 67 Macauley Road, Emerald. The business remains family owned and operated.
For enquiries go to milnebros.com.au
