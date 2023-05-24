CQ livestock agents dream for inaugural horse sale coming to fruition

2023 Ray White Livestock Rockhampton Working Dog Trial finalists Dan Killey, Paul Wroe, Jamie Sturrock, Steven Elliott, Sam Connolly, Charlie Brummell, Glenn McKay, and Andrew Jansen. Pictures supplied

This is branded content for Ray White Rural Gracemere.

Ray White Rural Gracemere is synonymous with excellent client service and this year has some big events on the calendar.

Locally owned and operated by co-principals, Netty and Gary Wendt, since 2018, Ray White Rural Gracemere is among the leaders in the real estate and agency game in Central Queensland.



The CQ Performance Horse Sale is aimed at becoming an annual event with a reputation for presenting quality horses, suited either as stock horses ready to go to work or to a multiple of disciplines including campdrafting, cutting, challenge and rodeo events. - Ray White Rural Gracemere co-principal Gary Wendt

Specialising in marketing rural property, Mrs Wendt said their passion was supporting and strengthening the rural sector in Central Queensland and beyond.



Selling weekly at the Gracemere saleyards, auctioneer and livestock agent, Mr Wendt said each member of their experienced team was prepared to go the extra mile to ensure their clientele received genuine service and commitment.



The team at Ray White Rural Gracemere also specialise in Auctions Plus sales, private paddock sales, stud stock sales, as well as property clearing sales.

Mr Wendt said they were excited to be holding their inaugural Central Queensland Performance Horse Sale and Open Campdraft on August 25, 26 and 27.



"The CQ Performance Horse Sale is aimed at becoming an annual event with a reputation for presenting quality horses, suited either as stock horses ready to go to work or to a multiple of disciplines including campdrafting, cutting, challenge and rodeo events," he said.

"There will be a campdraft run in conjunction with the inaugural sale and in following years we envision including further performance horse events as well as associated incentive events with significant prize money on offer."

Ray White Rural Gracemere is holding the inaugural Central Queensland Performance Horse Sale and Open Campdraft on August 25, 26 and 27, at Paradise Lagoons.

It is hoped the CQ Performance Horse Sale will become a much anticipated event on the calendars of not only astute Central Queensland enthusiasts, but horsemen and women from throughout Queensland and interstate.

Mrs Wendt said the team at Ray White Rural Gracemere had identified a need and desire for a performance horse sale within the region and with a passion for horses and the rural Industry, they intend to deliver.

The sale will be held at Paradise Lagoons and nominations are now open.



Another successful annual event which has just been conducted by the team is the Ray White Livestock Rockhampton Working Dog Sale and Trial, which was recently held from April 21 to 23 at the CQLX Gracemere Saleyards.



Mrs Wendt said the sale attracted entries from many areas of New South Wales and throughout Queensland, with the top priced dog, Cabra Glebe Sid, from Joe Leven's Casino stud, selling for a record $33,000 to James and Helen Parker of Monto.



Mr Wendt said he was very impressed with the results, which saw Border Collie pups with a Welsh bloodline among the popular drawcards at the record breaking sale.

In total, Ray White Livestock offered 112 working dogs, with 98 sold on the day, for an 88 per cent clearance rate.

In the dog section, 36 lots of the 42 offered sold to gross $315,250 and averaged $8756, up by $1538 on the 2022 sale result when 56 dogs sold.

In the pup section, aged four to 10 months, 70 lots were offered, with 62 sold on the day for a gross of $285,200 and average of $4569.

With $10,000 in prizemoney, plus additional prizes, the Dog Trial is one of the most highly regarded in the state.

"The intent of the dog trial is to showcase the relationship between man, dog and stock in a display of control, agility and stockmanship," Mr Wendt said.

"Following on from the trial we conduct the working dog sale to give producers the opportunity to purchase a quality working stock dog," he said.

"The dogs are demonstrated on stock and then auctioned at the completion of the demonstration and pre-work."

Mrs Wendt said the Working Dog Sale and Trial was first held in 2015.

"Back in 2015, the sale and trial was organised as a new and exciting event to compliment the numerous activities and competitions at Beef Australia," she said.

"In 2021, due to popularity and demand, we made the decision to run the event annually, and it has grown from strength to strength."



This year was the fifth annual event and it continues to be noteworthy within the industry, due to the professional presentation, quality of working dogs and level of prizemoney.

