Mort & Co will share details of its development plans in central Queensland during a community meeting in Rockhampton today.
The company has been given approval to develop land on Thirsty Creek Road, Gogango, west of Rockhampton.
Developments will include a new state of the art granular fertiliser factory.
The site will cater for approximately 37,000 head of cattle and in turn, employ more than 65 people.
A community meeting with be held at the Customs House, Quay Street, at 11am.
The Mort & Co executive leadership team, Gogango residents, the Member for Rockhampton, Barry O'Rourke and Rockhampton Regional Council Mayor, Tony Williams will be available for interviews.
Mort and Co owns two feedlots in southern Queensland - the 70,000 head Grassdale, Dalby, and 10,000 head Pinegrove, Millmerran - and has half a share in the 17,000 head Yarranbrook Feedlot at Inglewood.
The company also has five dedicated beef brands, a trucking fleet and 3400 hectares of farmland.
Helen is the Toowoomba-based journalist who loves nothing better than covering anything horse sport related, however she covers all commodities and personality yarns. Over the years she has lived in Brisbane, Rockhampton, Longreach and Roma filing stories for the 'bible of the bush'. Contact 0459 827414.
