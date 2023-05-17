Premier mixed farming operation sold under the hammer

THE Kennedy family's prized 2406 hectare (5945 acre) freehold Condamine district property Binbian Downs has sold under the hammer for $12.2 million to the Croftby Cattle Company from Boonah.
Offered for the first time in more than 50 years, the sale price is equal to about $5071/ha ($2052/acre).
Four of the seven parties registered to bid were active at the auction, which kicked off from the floor at $9m.
Considered one of the region's premier mixed farming operations, Binbian Downs is a highly productive and versatile livestock property with cropping capabilities.
The property is located on Harphams Road, 24km north west of Condamine.
The property is centrally position between the major Roma and Dalby livestock selling centres and a number of feedlots.
Since being acquired by the Kennedy family in the 1970s, Binbian Downs had been progressively developed to represent a highly productive and versatile livestock property.
The property is currently operated as a cattle breeding enterprise with a focus on feedlot markets and is also considered to have potential as backgrounding enterprise supporting a larger breeding property.
Binbian Downs is described as having a mix of fertile, highly productive bottle tree, brigalow and belah soil types.
Pastures on the property's arable areas include bambatsi, purple pigeon, buffel and is under sown with winter active clover varieties.
Water is supplied from an equipped artesian bore along with waterholes and dams.
There has been a significant investment in regrowth control, pasture improvement, upgraded water reticulation and two laneways to increase the efficiency and productivity of the property.
Binbian Downs was established in about 1850, along with the larger pastoral stations in the Maranoa, and has historical significance to the region.
An on-property clearing sale will be held on June 23.
The marketing of Binbian was handled by Clayton Smith, Geoff Warriner, Chris Holgar, and James Mitchell from JLL Agribusiness.
