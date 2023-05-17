Queensland Country Life
Home/News

Man dies in hospital two weeks after head on crash near Calliope

By Newsroom
Updated May 17 2023 - 12:53pm, first published 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A man has died from injuries sustained in a head-on traffic crash on May 1 near Calliope. Picture supplied by RACQCapRescue
A man has died from injuries sustained in a head-on traffic crash on May 1 near Calliope. Picture supplied by RACQCapRescue

A man has died from injuries sustained in a head on traffic collision on May 1 near Calliope in central Queensland.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.