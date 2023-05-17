A man has died from injuries sustained in a head on traffic collision on May 1 near Calliope in central Queensland.
Around 5.55am on May 1, a Toyota Landcruiser was travelling west on Tablelands Road when it has collided with a Nissan Patrol headed in the opposite direction.
The crash happened between Monto Road and the Dawson Highway.
Rescue 300 transported the other male in a serious but stable condition at the time.
He was transferred directly to the Royal Flying Doctor Service at Rockhampton Airport for direct transfer to Brisbane.
The road was closed for several hours following the accident.
The driver and sole occupant of the Nissan was flown to the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital where he later died on Tuesday (May 16) from his injuries.
The driver and sole occupant of the Toyota was transported to Gladstone Hospital.
The Forensic Crash Unit are still investigating the crash.
