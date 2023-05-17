Regional schools on the receiving side

PRIMARY students in 25 schools across regional and rural Australia will be benefit from funding through the 2023 CRT Primary Schools Program.
The program, now in its second year, will spread a pot of $50,000 among various Parents and Friends Associations (P&Fs) after an "overwhelming" response, according to CRT General Manager Greg O'Neil.
"We received more than 170 applications this year which made it really difficult for the selection panel to narrow that down to our 25 successful applicants," Mr O'Neill said.
"CRT stores are local employers in many regional communities across Australia and schools also play a vital role in these communities. This program is focused on recognising the important role P&F associations play in supporting the growth and development of the next generation.
"We believe an investment in primary schools is an investment in a smart, strong, confident outlook for regional Australia."
It isn understood the funds will support after school care programs, gardening equipment, sporting and creative arts programs, indoor and outdoor learning equipment, excursions, emotional regulation equipment and learning resources for students.
"We're continuing to see many P&F associations keen to create vegetable gardens and greenhouses with students, as well as worm farms and chicken and goat pens (and) this is a fantastic way for students to build a connection to food and agriculture, and immerse themselves in the outdoors," Mr O'Neill added.
"We're also pleased to see a number of schools installing cool water dispensers and upgrading their outdoor play equipment, as well as using the funding towards important learning resources."
Recipient schools - NSW: Ladysmith Public School, Wagga Wagga; Goulburn Public School, Goulburn; Boree Creek Public School, Wagga Wagga; St. Mary's Catholic School, Wellington; Crookwell Public School, Crookwel; Marrar Public School, Junee and Main Arm Upper Public School, Murwillumbah.
Queensland - Kalbar State School, Kalbar; Applethorpe State School, Stanthorpe; Bymount East State School, Roma; Goomeri State School. Goomeri; Harlin State School, Kilcoy.
Victoria - Flowerdale Primary School, Seymour; Shelford Primary School, Inverleigh; Trawalla Primary School, Creswick; Rupanyup Primary School, Warracknabeal; Mount Blowhard Primary School, Creswick; Avenel Primary School, Nagambie; Buin Buin Primary School, Warragul and Fish Creek and District Primary School, Leongatha.
South Australia - Eastern Fleurieu School, Langhorne Creek and Mount Compass Area School, Mount Compass.
Western Australia - Quairading DHS, Quairading and Harvey Primary School, Brunswick.
Tasmania - Yolla District School, Burnie.
Lover of sport, particularly horse racing and all things Olympic. Have spent my entire working life in journalism, mostly with News Corp on its major metro mastheads. Done plenty of things but the best by far is having a teenage son who calls me dad.
