Queensland Country Life

Regional schools on the receiving side

Alan Welburn
By Alan Welburn
Updated May 17 2023 - 1:17pm, first published 11:32am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Providing additional learning resources for students will be part of the CRT funding package. Pictures supplied
Providing additional learning resources for students will be part of the CRT funding package. Pictures supplied

PRIMARY students in 25 schools across regional and rural Australia will be benefit from funding through the 2023 CRT Primary Schools Program.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alan Welburn

Alan Welburn

Journalist

Lover of sport, particularly horse racing and all things Olympic. Have spent my entire working life in journalism, mostly with News Corp on its major metro mastheads. Done plenty of things but the best by far is having a teenage son who calls me dad.

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.