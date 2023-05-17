There were 187 head yarded on a wet Tuesday at Stariha Auctions Eumundi cattle sale.
With good rain early in the week, a smaller yarding came to hand. Cattle sold to a full panel of buyers, who were all operating with reduced rates.
Whiston Whanau Trust, Mt Mee, sold a Droughtmaster bull for $1940, pen of cows for $1410 and steers for $1050. P and R Rowe, Belli Park, sold Droughtmaster steers for $860.
Kevin Richardson, Cooroy, sold Droughtmaster steers for $880. Tyne Meadows, Yandina, sold Droughtmaster cows for $1450 and vealer heifers for $640.
Ken Klein, Cedarton, sold a young Speckle Park bull for $2000. Jackson Hough, Oakview, sold a line of Charbray heifers for $800.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.