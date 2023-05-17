Queensland Country Life
Charbray heifers sell for $800 at Eumundi

May 17 2023 - 2:30pm
Heifers that sold for $800 at Eumundi on Tuesday.
There were 187 head yarded on a wet Tuesday at Stariha Auctions Eumundi cattle sale.

