Detectives from St George Criminal Investigation Branch and Rural and Stock Crime Squad are urging the community and landowners to report any suspicious activity or vehicles, after an increase in deliberately lit grass fires, and stealing and trespass offences in the Thallon, Mungindi, Dirranbandi, and St George areas.
Investigations reveal that between January and May, there have been nine reported spot fires on the Noondoo-Mungindi Road, Dingadee Road, Carnarvon Highway and Wyenbah Road.
Police are seeking information in relation to a white Hilux that has been observed in the area at the time of the fires. They believe the occupants may be able to assist with their inquiries.
No one has been injured as a result of the fires but they present significant risk to properties in the area.
Police are appealing to any members of the public who have information in relation to this matter or relevant dash-cam footage from those roads to contact police.
There has also been an increase in reports of trespassers on rural properties.
People are being found driving on remote areas of large pastoral properties and when challenged by owners or managers, have no permission or a reasonable excuse to be there.
Police said the people were quite often trespassing for the purposes of hunting, and having a person shooting on a property without permission poses a very serious threat to the community.
"We would like to remind people that trespassing for the purposes of hunting and the unlawful taking of wildlife, including feral pigs, attract significant fines," they said.
"Often people are committing opportunistic theft when they come across machinery such as pumps, generators and quad bikes, and will use the excuse they are only hunting if challenged by the farmer.
"These thieves and reckless hunters give legitimate hunters with appropriate approvals a bad name, and farmers and producers simply close off their properties to protect themselves and their interests."
Police have said they will prosecute trespassers on rural properties to protect property owners, and urge industry and landholders to report trespassers using the Policelink 'stock and rural crime' smartphone app.
"We encourage the use of this app to send emails and photographs of offenders and their vehicles, as long as it is safe to do so," they said. "Otherwise, we encourage anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or contact their local station."
Wilful Damage offences
Police are still appealing for public assistance in relation to the wilful damage of the Balonne Shire Council flood watch cameras on Wyenbah Road and the Oakey Creek crossing between April 13 and 20.
Cameras are a useful tool to check creek levels across the shire and allow the community to better prepare and plan their response to flooding.
Police are appealing to any members of the public who have information in relation to this matter or relevant dash-cam footage to contact Policelink or Crimestoppers 1800 333 000 or contact their local station.
