Thallon, Mungindi, Dirranbandi, St George on alert for deliberately lit grass fires

Updated May 17 2023 - 11:45am, first published 11:00am
File picture.
File picture.

Detectives from St George Criminal Investigation Branch and Rural and Stock Crime Squad are urging the community and landowners to report any suspicious activity or vehicles, after an increase in deliberately lit grass fires, and stealing and trespass offences in the Thallon, Mungindi, Dirranbandi, and St George areas.

